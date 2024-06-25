NHL: Florida Panthers win first Stanley Cup title in historic game 7

Florida Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky lifts the Stanley Cup after the Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Fina at Amerant Arena. Alie Skowronski/TNS via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

The Florida Panthers clinched their first Stanley Cup title after defeating the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in the seventh game of the series on Monday.

The Panthers quickly countered the 0-1 lead by Carter Verhaeghe in the 5th minute when Mattias Janmark scored the equalizer in the 7th minute.

In the second period, the Oilers dominated puck possession but could not convert it into scoring chances.

A counterattack finally led to an unstoppable shot from Sam Reinhart, sending the Sunrise arena into a frenzy in the 36th minute.

The Oilers missed the chance to make history by becoming the second team in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup Final after losing three games at the start of the series, a feat previously achieved by the Toronto Maple Leafs 82 years ago.

The Panthers won their first championship in franchise history, after losing the final last year.