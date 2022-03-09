  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Flames fans relentlessly boo Alex Ovechkin on historic night

Thomas Williams
·Writer
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Calgary Flames
    Calgary Flames
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Washington Capitals
    Washington Capitals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Alex Ovechkin
    Alex Ovechkin
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Alex Ovechkin hit a substantial milestone on Tuesday night, but it was slightly dwarfed by some fans in Calgary.

Ovechkin tied hockey great Jaromir Jagr for third on the NHL's all-time goals list but the Russian Washington Capitals star was treated to a parade of boos and jeers from Flames fans at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The taunting continued throughout the game, and especially whenever his name was mentioned by the PA announcer.

While it is normal to heckle an opposing player, this is steeped in the fact that Ovechkin has faced some heat amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine for his close ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin. Ovechkin has been called out by the hockey world, including by goaltending legend Dominik Hasek, who referred to the 36-year-old as a “chicken sh–” when Ovechkin took an on-the-fence stance on the attack.

Prior to the game against the Flames, the Capitals released a statement about the situation overseas.

In addition to condemning Russia’s attack on Ukraine and expressing hope for a peaceful resolution, the Capitals added their support for Russians in their organization.

“The Capitals also stand in full support of our Russian players and their families overseas,” the statement read. “We realize they are being put in a difficult situation and stand by to offer our assistance to them and their families.”

Flames fans were booing Alex Ovechkin all night on Tuesday. (Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports)
Flames fans were booing Alex Ovechkin all night on Tuesday. (Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports)

In Calgary, the Flames projected a massive Ukrainian flag on their ice during a game against the Montreal Canadiens last week, while the Ukrainian national anthem was performed prior to Monday's Battle of Alberta.

Ovechkin scored twice on Tuesday as his Capitals came back from a 2-0 deficit to earn a 5-4 win over the Flames. With 36 goals this season, Ovechkin now sits with 766 in his career, just 35 behind Gordie Howe for second place all-time.

Washington plays in Alberta again on Wednesday, giving Edmonton Oilers fans a chance to join in on the boos.

More from Yahoo Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Besieged Ukraine city of Mariupol buries dead in mass grave

    Under steady Russian bombardment, workers in Ukraine's besieged southern port city of Mariupol are hastily and unceremoniously burying scores of dead Ukrainian civilians and soldiers in a mass grave. A deep trench about 25 meters (27 yards) long dug in an old cemetery in the heart of the city is filling up with bodies collected by municipal social service workers from morgues and private homes. Other city workers are also bringing bodies so the numbers being buried are quickly rising and the total in the long grave is now unclear.

  • Caps' Ovechkin ties Jagr for 3rd on NHL career goals list

    Alex Ovechkin scored twice and moved into a tie for third place on the NHL's career goals list, and Nic Dowd scored the go-ahead goal as the Washington Capitals rallied in the third period to beat the Calgary Flames 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ovechkin’s second goal, into an empty net at 18:12 of the third that gave Washington a 5-3 lead, was his 766th career goal, tying him with Jaromir Jagr for third place in NHL history.

  • Ukraine war fuels Bosnian businesses' growth, instability fears

    Bosnian businesses, already grappling with domestic instability and anaemic economic growth, fear further turmoil from potential fallout from the war in Ukraine as Western-led sanctions against Russia threaten to shut out an important market. Bosnia has been going through its worst political crisis since the end of the Balkan wars of the 1990s, with Bosnian Serbs challenging state institutions as part of their longtime bid to secede, emboldened by at least tacit support from Russia. Although it lies hundreds of miles from Ukraine, NATO and the European Union - which has doubled its peacekeeping troops in Bosnia as a precaution - have warned that the war may bring more instability.

  • A historic night for Alex Ovechkin, Nick Backstrom, Capitals in win vs. Flames

    Alex Ovechkin tied Jaromir Jagr for third in all-time goals, made history with his longtime teammate and Capitals got a huge win over Flames.

  • Biden's move against Russian energy heavy on symbolism

    HOUSTON — President Biden's ban on Russian oil imports has rather limited commercial effects, but carries symbolic weight and quickly entered domestic energy policy battles.The big picture: The U.S. and EU commercial positions are very different. Russia provides significant amounts of oil to the U.S., but nowhere near the huge volumes it provides Europe.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The numbers bounce around, but as of last November, Russia provided 7

  • Alex Ovechkin ties Jaromir Jagr for third place in all-time NHL goals

    Only two players in the history of the NHL have more goals than Alex Ovechkin as he has tied Jaromir Jagr for third on the all-time goals list.

  • C$ rebounds from 2-1/2-month low as safe-haven demand slows

    The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as the sell-off in global equity markets after Russia's invasion of Ukraine paused and the price of oil pulled back from a 14-year high. "The flow of capital into defensive havens and commodities appears to be backing off a bit," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management. Oil is one of Canada's major exports, but the historic link between the Canadian dollar and energy prices has weakened during the Russia-Ukraine crisis, leaving the Bank of Canada with one less tool to fight inflation.

  • Why U.S. oil production isn't growing even faster

    Data: EIA; Chart: Sara Wise/AxiosHOUSTON — One topic getting lots of attention at a huge energy industry conference here is whether U.S. oil production can grow even faster as western countries seek to isolate Vladimir Putin.Driving the news: The U.S. Energy Information Administration just increased its 2023 U.S. production forecast to an average of 13 million barrels per day (mbd), up from 12.6 mbd in last month's projection.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axi

  • Trump ‘admired’ Putin’s ability to ‘kill whoever’, says Stephanie Grisham

    Trump’s former press secretary discusses his relationship with the Russian leader in an interview with The View Donald Trump meets with Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in July 2017. Photograph: Evan Vucci/AP Donald Trump “admired” Vladimir Putin’s ability to kill anyone he wanted, according to his former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham. In an interview with The View on Tuesday, Grisham discussed the former US president’s relationship with the Russian president, saying: “I think [T

  • Bitcoin: What Biden’s new law could mean for crypto investors

    The Biden administration unveiled its long-awaited executive order on cryptocurrency regulation today, but what does it mean for investors?

  • Biden's Crypto Order Calls for a Constructive Regulation, Yellen Says

    Yellen says Biden's order 'calls for a coordinated and comprehensive approach to digital asset policy.'

  • NHL Rink Wrap: Ovechkin ties Jagr; Tons of goals, big upsets

    What happened in the NHL on Tuesday, plus Wednesday's big story.

  • Exodus draws Russian threat to nationalise foreign plants

    PepsiCo and Starbucks have also joined the dozens of global companies closing stores, factories or exiting investments to comply with sanctions or due to supply disruptions. Heineken, the world's second-largest brewer, stopped production and sales in Russia and said it was assessing options for its operations there. Yum Brands Inc, parent of fried chicken giant KFC, said it was pausing investments in Russia, a market that helped it achieve record development last year.

  • The Daily Sweat: Bubble teams start tournament play, look to avoid bad losses

    On Wednesday, the most intrigue happens among bubble teams.

  • Former NHLer Dmitri Khristich pleads for help in Ukraine: 'You're going to let us be killed'

    Dmitri Khristich wants the West to do more to help Ukraine.

  • Swedish Prime Minister rejects opposition calls to consider joining NATO

    Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of Sweden on Tuesday rejected opposition calls to consider joining NATO after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying that to apply now would destabilize security in Europe.

  • Russian official proposes nationalizing factories shut down amid invasion

    A Russian official has proposed nationalizing factories in the country shut down by private companies that have come out against Russia's invasion of Ukraine."United Russia proposes nationalising production plants of the companies that announce their exit and the closure of production in Russia during the special operation in Ukraine," said Andrei Turchak, secretary of the ruling party's general council, Reuters reported.The statement mentions...

  • Alex Ovechkin ties Jagr at 766 goals, third all-time in NHL history

    Ovechkin could break the tie as early as Wednesday vs. the Oilers.

  • Justin Thomas facing up to tough task in Players history bid

    Jon Rahm could lose his position as world number one at the ‘fifth major’.

  • What's next for Detroit Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser after clearing waivers

    The Detroit Red Wings placed defenseman Danny DeKeyser on waivers to clear a roster spot for forward Jakub Vrana, making his season debut on Tuesday.