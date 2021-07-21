  • Oops!
NHL fans react to leaked Seattle Kraken expansion draft picks

Steven Psihogios
·4 min read
The Seattle Kraken’s expansion draft is set to officially take place at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, but fans who woke up thinking they were going to be tuning in to a suspense-filled event have been sorely disappointed.

That’s because almost every single one of the team’s selections has already been announced on social media.

The event will be aired on ESPN2 in the U.S., and I highly doubt one of the league’s new television partners is thrilled that the whole basis for the program has been spoiled.

UNIONDALE, NEW YORK - JUNE 23: Jordan Eberle #7 of the New York Islanders celebrates after scoring a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period in Game Six of the Stanley Cup Semifinals during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Nassau Coliseum on June 23, 2021 in Uniondale, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Jordan Eberle is one of the players reportedly on his way to the Kraken. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

A number of NHL writers and fans have weighed in on the leaked roster picks.

It probably would’ve been wise for the league to prevent insiders from ruining a show set to take place in prime time.

While the selections have been leaked throughout the day, fans have been reacting to Seattle’s newly-revealed roster on Twitter. It’s fair to argue that none of the team’s selections have evoked a response quite like the choice of Jared McCan from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

That’s because Toronto literally acquired McCann four days ago.

That’s some serious 11-dimensional chess from general manager Kyle Dubas. He essentially thought sending Filip Hallander and a seventh-round pick to the Pittsburgh Penguins was better than losing defenceman Justin Holl or centre Alexander Kerfoot, while passing on the opportunity to protect McCann in the process. We’ll see how that one plays out.

It wasn’t just the players Seattle selected that caught people’s attention, but also a certain someone who didn’t make the cut. After many wondered if the Kraken would take Carey Price and his massive contract, it was reported by Elliotte Friedman that the organization would pass on the netminder, a decision that thrilled a Habs fan base that was both confused and conflicted about general manager Marc Bergevin’s decision to make him available in the first place.

Overall, many seem pretty impressed with general manager Ron Francis' roster construction.

The 32nd NHL franchise and its pieced-together squad won’t have to wait too long to play the league’s 31st team, as Seattle will battle the Vegas Golden Knights in Vegas’ home opener, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

