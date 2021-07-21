NHL fans react to leaked Seattle Kraken expansion draft picks

The Seattle Kraken’s expansion draft is set to officially take place at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, but fans who woke up thinking they were going to be tuning in to a suspense-filled event have been sorely disappointed.

That’s because almost every single one of the team’s selections has already been announced on social media.

Just waiting on Detroit now.



29/30 Seattle selections have now been reported ahead of tonight's expansion draft.



Here's how the Kraken are looking. Reminder: Expect several of these players to be flipped as early as Thursday. Plus UFA signings to come. Far from a final roster. pic.twitter.com/1idXW1VUPp — Mike McIntyre (@mikemcintyrewpg) July 21, 2021

The event will be aired on ESPN2 in the U.S., and I highly doubt one of the league’s new television partners is thrilled that the whole basis for the program has been spoiled.

Jordan Eberle is one of the players reportedly on his way to the Kraken. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

A number of NHL writers and fans have weighed in on the leaked roster picks.

Ratings for the Seattle expansion draft show tonight... pic.twitter.com/FazaXhSFx1 — James Mirtle (@mirtle) July 21, 2021

Well at least I will be able to enjoy my birthday now before 9:30 PM! — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) July 21, 2021

The NHL contacting insiders ahead of the expansion draft pic.twitter.com/1mZhXouss1 — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) July 21, 2021

It probably would’ve been wise for the league to prevent insiders from ruining a show set to take place in prime time.

While the selections have been leaked throughout the day, fans have been reacting to Seattle’s newly-revealed roster on Twitter. It’s fair to argue that none of the team’s selections have evoked a response quite like the choice of Jared McCan from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

That’s because Toronto literally acquired McCann four days ago.

It's hilarious because Hallander and a seventh is nothing when considering what other teams are losing today, and yet it's the most triggering result for Leaf fans. https://t.co/DhR2bm4KJf — Justin Cuthbert (@jccuthbert) July 21, 2021

So Dubas traded for McCann to protect players from a roster that had the most disappointing loss in franchise history — JD Bunkis (@JDBunkis) July 21, 2021

Jared McCann’s run in Toronto pic.twitter.com/5ObRifSf1e — Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) July 21, 2021

That’s some serious 11-dimensional chess from general manager Kyle Dubas. He essentially thought sending Filip Hallander and a seventh-round pick to the Pittsburgh Penguins was better than losing defenceman Justin Holl or centre Alexander Kerfoot, while passing on the opportunity to protect McCann in the process. We’ll see how that one plays out.

It wasn’t just the players Seattle selected that caught people’s attention, but also a certain someone who didn’t make the cut. After many wondered if the Kraken would take Carey Price and his massive contract, it was reported by Elliotte Friedman that the organization would pass on the netminder, a decision that thrilled a Habs fan base that was both confused and conflicted about general manager Marc Bergevin’s decision to make him available in the first place.

Carey Price is still a Canadien mood pic.twitter.com/W3JN86TdPy — Raegan Subban (@raegansubban) July 21, 2021

Carey Price reste à Montréal.



C'est ce gars-là qui doit être soulagé. pic.twitter.com/KS2o6QryUT — Pierre-Paul Biron (@PierrePaulBiron) July 21, 2021

Overall, many seem pretty impressed with general manager Ron Francis' roster construction.

Larsson and Oleksiak, with Giordano, DeMelo, Dunn, Stecher, Bean, Fleury among others on the table.



Kraken defence should be outstanding before and after they use some of that currency to acquire forwards and futures. — Justin Cuthbert (@jccuthbert) July 21, 2021

Based on the Kraken's strategy through these leaked expansion draft picks, it sure seems like Seattle is going to be flush with cap space once free agency begins.



Not great for other teams with cap room (and multiple roster holes) like Boston.



Seattle will be very active. — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) July 21, 2021

A little weak down the middle but Seattle could very well be a playoff team with this leaked roster #ExpansionDraft #Seakraken pic.twitter.com/4xhWaTENkh — Sens Thoughts (@PositiveSensFan) July 21, 2021

Seattle is going to have a ton of cap space to play with. After allowing for UFA/RFA contracts, and assuming some D trades, some quick number-crunching suggests they could be looking at a $55MM roster with the players picked so far.



That's a massive advantage. — Jonathan Willis (@JonathanWillis) July 21, 2021

The 32nd NHL franchise and its pieced-together squad won’t have to wait too long to play the league’s 31st team, as Seattle will battle the Vegas Golden Knights in Vegas’ home opener, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic .

