NHL fans outraged Joel Quenneville is still coaching Panthers

Michael Hoad
·Writer
·3 min read
Joel Quenneville was behind the bench for the Florida Panthers on Wednesday for their game against the Boston Bruins, and the hockey world couldn't understand why.

After an investigation into the Chicago Blackhawks' 2010 sexual assault scandal, it was announced that Quenneville — who was coaching Chicago at the time — was aware of the allegations of abuse at the time. Despite the damning revelation, Quenneville was permitted to coach the Panthers as he awaits a meeting with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on Thursday.

With Kyle Beach bravely coming forward as John Doe in the investigation and saying "there’s absolutely no way that Quenneville can deny knowing it," the hockey community was outraged that the coach was able to lead the Panthers against the Bruins.

Here's what fans, players and reporters had to say:

The Panthers did not make Quenneville available to reporters after the Panthers' 4-1 win over the Bruins, leading to even more criticism on social media.

