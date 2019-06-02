NHL explains why Sean Kuraly's goal counted after Blues challenge originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

For a moment on Saturday night, it looked like Sean Kuraly's goal wouldn't count. After the Boston Bruins fourth liner snapped a first-period shot into the back of the net from distance, the St. Louis Blues challenged the play. They argued that Bruins winger Joakim Nordstrom was offsides before the goal. And on replay, it appeared that they may be right.

However, the call on the ice ended up standing as it was called. The NHL offered an explanation of why that was the case shortly after the call was made.

After reviewing all available replays and consulting with the Linesmen, the Situation Room confirmed that St. Louis defenseman Joel Edmundson passed the puck back into his own defending zone prior to the goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 83.1 which states, in part, "If a player legally carries or passes the puck back into his own defending zone while a player of the opposing team is in such defending zone, the off-side shall be ignored and play permitted to continue." Therefore, the original call stands - good goal Boston Bruins.

Needless to say, this turned out to be a big moment in the game. Not only did Kuraly's goal make the game 3-0, but the Bruins also drew a power play because of the failed challenge, as teams that lose offsides challenges are subject to a delay of game penalty.

As a result, the Blues were shorthanded at the for the end of the first period and beginning of the second, and David Pastrnak was able to net a nifty backhand goal. That extended the lead to 4-0 and played a role in Blues goalie Jordan Binnington getting chased from the game in the second period.

Despite the end result, Blues coach Greg Berube didn't regret his decision to challenge, calling the play a 50/50 proposition.

"I thought it was 50/50," Berube said per NHL.com's Louie Korac. "I think if we go in there (trailing) 2-0 (going) into the second, it's a big difference than 3-0."

Kuraly's goal did end up being the decisive one in the Bruins' 7-2 victory, so Berube certainly had a point there. And given that many thought after the initial replay that Nordstrom was offside, it was worth a shot. This call just happened to, rightfully, go in the Bruins' favor.

