NHL expansion draft: Seattle Kraken's roster takes shape

Well, there was supposed to be intrigue. Instead, the NHL's broadcasting partners — which for the first time in a long time includes ESPN — will have to manufacture intrigue around the Seattle Kraken expansion draft.

That's because the insiders are breaking selections left and right, allowing fans to piece together the roster hours before the celebration is set to begin.

We will continue to update this roster as news pours in.

What we know:

Yanni Gourde was Seattle's selection from the Stanley Cup champion Lightning. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Forwards

Tyler Pitlick (Arizona Coyotes)

Morgan Geekie (Carolina Hurricanes)

John Quenneville (Chicago Blackhawks)

Joonas Donskoi (Colorado Avalanche

Calle Jarnkrok (Nashville Predators)

Nathan Bastian (New Jersey Devils)

Jordan Eberle (New York Islanders)

Colin Blackwell (New York Rangers)

Carsen Twarynski (Philadelphia Flyers)

Brandon Tanev (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Alexander True (San Jose Sharks)

Yanni Gourde (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Jared McCann (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Kole Lind (Vancouver Canucks)

Mason Appleton (Winnipeg Jets)

Defensemen

Haydn Fleury (Anaheim Ducks)

Jeremy Lauzon (Boston Bruins)

William Borgen (Buffalo Sabres)

Mark Giordano (Calgary Flames)

Gavin Bayreuther (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Adam Larsson (Edmonton Oilers)

Jamie Oleksiak (Dallas Stars)

Kurtis MacDermid (Los Angeles Kings)

Carson Soucy (Minnesota Wild)

Cale Fleury (Montreal Canadiens)

Vince Dunn (St. Louis Blues)

Goaltenders

Chris Driedger (Florida Panthers)

Joey Daccord (Ottawa Senators)

Vitek Vanecek (Washington Capitals)

Depth Chart

McCann-Gourde-Eberle

Tanev-Jarnkrok-Donskoi

Lind-Geekie-Appleton

Twarynski-Blackwell-Pitlick

Bastian, Quenneville, True

Giordano-Larsson

Oleksiak-Dunn

H. Fleury-Borgen

Soucy-MacDermid

Lauzon, C. Fleury, Bayreuther

Driedger

Vanecek

Daccord

