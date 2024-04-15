NHL executive committee approves Arizona Coyotes’ move to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The National Hockey League has moved one step closer to bringing the Arizona Coyotes to Salt Lake City.

On Monday, the NHL’s executive committee approved the move, according to Sportico. The relocation vote will now go to the entire Board of Governors, which comprises all 32 teams.

Sportico said the league has yet to respond for comment.

When the deal is completed, Sportico reports that Arizona’s hockey operations department and players will be rebranded and relocated to Utah in time for the 2024-25 season.

Over the weekend, ESPN reported the NHL brokered the deal to move the Coyotes to Utah, where they will begin to play at the Delta Center, home of the Utah Jazz. The NHL and the Smith Entertainment Group, owners of the Jazz, have yet to make any official announcement, but one is expected to come later this week.

However, sources told ESPN that the NHL has made it clear to the Smiths that a hockey-specific upgrade is needed at the Delta Center in order for the arena to become the team’s permanent home.

Smith already has government support. A bill was passed in the Utah State Senate to help fund a renovated entertainment district downtown in anticipation of an NHL franchise. The bill already has approval from Utah Gov. Spencer Cox.

