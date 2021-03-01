NHL exec predicts Jack Eichel will be traded to Rangers

Jack Eichel with helmet off near center ice wearing white Sabres jersey

Buffalo Sabres star Jack Eichel is one of the biggest names expected to be available via trade, and one NHL executive thinks the 24-year-old is going to wind up with the Rangers.

"I think at the end of the day, Jack Eichel is going to end up a New York Ranger," the executive told The Athletic. "I just don’t know when that’s going to be."

However, another source told The Athletic that the Rangers don't have the "high-end center" it would take to pry Eichel from the Sabres, and said the Los Angeles Kings could be a better fit.

Eichel is under contract through the 2025-26 season, and is in the third season of an eight-year deal worth $80 million.

He has two goals and 12 assists in 17 games this season.

This is not the first time the Rangers have been connected to Eichel.

TSN's Bob McKenzie reported last September the the Rangers were among the teams to express interest in Eichel, noting at the time that there was "unverified chatter" that Eichel wanted out of Buffalo.