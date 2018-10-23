The NHL Evening Skate for Oct. 23

Heading into this evening’s action, here are the day’s top NHL storylines:

Should there be concern over Connor McDavid’s heavy workload?

(Getty/Ciaran Breen/Yahoo Canada Sports)

Letting Connor McDavid see the ice as much as possible is a smart strategy by the Edmonton Oilers, but it does come with some concerns. Justin Cuthbert explains. [More]

NHL Power Rankings: Predators settling in at the top

(Getty)

The Nashville Predators have vaulted to the top of Ryan Lambert’s Power Rankings on the strength of seven consecutive wins, while the Carolina Hurricanes have taken a tumble despite continuing to dominate on the shot counter. [More]

Sundin not surprised Leafs asking stars to take less money to stay together

(Canadian Press)

Mats Sundin isn’t surprised the Maple Leafs are asking their young stars to make a financial sacrifice to stay together. The way the team’s former captain sees it, that’s the nature of the business. [More]

Lamp-lighters

Are the Red Wings trying to not score this season?

(Getty)

The Detroit Red Wings have just 20 goals in nine games this season. And if there’s one sequence to summarize their offensive struggles so far, it has to be this one. [More]

Game of the night

San Jose Sharks vs Nashville Predators

(Getty)

While Sidney Crosby’s lone visit to Edmonton to take on Connor McDavid is normally appointment viewing, a potential Western Conference Final preview in Nashville is the must-watch game for Tuesday night. San Jose is beginning to find a little traction in the Erik Karlsson era with back-to-back wins, but they will be in tough against a Predators team that has quietly strung together five straight victories. [Full preview]