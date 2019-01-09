The NHL Evening Skate for Jan. 9

Heading into this evening’s action, here are the day’s top NHL storylines:

NHL unveils colorless eco-friendly All-Star jerseys

Eschewing the use of color in the ideation of the 2019 NHL All-Star jerseys shows questionable logic at best, but for a league that outfits each visiting team in the same shade of white, it really isn’t at all surprising. Designed by manufacturing partner Adidas, these colorless and rather uninspired threads for the tournament portion of the showcase weekend in San Jose were unveiled to the public on Wednesday, and to little fanfare. [Check them out]

Lamp-lighters

Free vodka could keep Blue Jackets’ Artemi Panarin in Columbus

The people and businesses of Columbus, Ohio are officially doing everything that they can to keep Artemi Panarin with the Blue Jackets beyond this season. With negotiations at a bit of a standstill, a distillery in town has decided to take action with an offer that might be difficult for Panarin to refuse. [More]

Why Patrice Bergeron doesn’t want your vote for 2019 NHL All-Star Game

Patrice Bergeron is one of the NHL’s 31 “Last Men In” candidates to make the 2019 NHL All-Star Game, and he needs your help … to lose. That’s right: The Boston Bruins center openly admitted Wednesday he’d rather not participate in the Jan. 26 All-Star Game in San Jose. He has a valid excuse, though.

Where does staying the course get the Flyers?

One thing we’ve been pretty surprised by since the Flyers changed their coach and GM recently is how static everything else has been. It’s easy to see why Chuck Fletcher, who never built anything even resembling a winner in Minnesota, would want to slow-roll into the new job. He climbed aboard a sinking ship midseason and maybe didn’t have the best understanding of why it was sinking. [More]

Fantasy forecheck

Risers/Fallers: Hope for the young star in Vancouver

This week includes Calgary’s top center, the Kings’ captain, Dumba’s “replacement” driving the Wild attack, Pettersson not sidelined as long as originally thought and The King looking to regain his crown. [More]

Game of the night

A dangerous team with some dangerous players, the Calgary Flames boast a league-best four skaters who have already reached the 50-point mark: Matthew Tkachuk, Elias Lindholm, Sean Monahan and the headliner of the crew, Johnny Gaudreau. The Avalanche have been going in a different direction, producing just one victory in eight games (1-5-2). They arrive in Calgary on the heels of a 7-4 road loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday to kick off a five-game road trip. [Full preview] [Follow on Yahoo Sports]

