NHL Eastern Conference Round 1 Preview

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING VERSUS COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS

Tampa Bay tied the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings for most wins in a season (62) en route to earning the Presidents’ Trophy for the first time in franchise history with 128 points. Tampa Bay lost in the Eastern Conference Final to Washington last year in a seven-game series.

Nikita Kucherov led the team and ranked first overall in league scoring with 128 points in 82 games. Remarkably, his offensive production never slowed down while he compiled 41 goals and 87 assists. Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point supplied plenty of support on the scoresheet with 98 and 92 points, respectively. Stamkos led the team with 45 goals and Point found the back of the net 41 times. In doing so, Tampa Bay became the first team since the 1995-96 Pittsburgh Penguins to have at least three 40-goal scorers. Tyler Johnson and Yanni Gourde chipped in with 29 goals and 22 goals, respectively.

Victor Hedman, who finished the year on the sidelines with an upper-body injury, led the team’s defense corps with 54 points in 70 appearances. Ryan McDonagh earned a personal best 46 points in 82 contests, while Mikhail Sergachev picked up 32 points over 75 outings.

Andrei Vasilevskiy led the league with 39 wins. He lost just 10 games in regulation through his 53 starts, while posting six shutouts, a .925 save percentage and 2.40 goals-against average.

Tampa Bay was sitting pretty in the playoff picture for most of the year, while the Columbus Blue Jackets battled to the end of the season to clinch a spot in the postseason. Columbus defeated the New York Rangers in a shootout on the second last day of the regular season to punch their ticket to the playoffs. It was nearly a complete disaster for a team that went all-in at the trade deadline by acquiring Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel in separate deals with Ottawa to bolster their top-six forward group.

Artemi Panarin topped the team with a career-high 87 points. He contributed a personal best 59 assists in 79 games. Cam Atkinson led the Blue Jackets with 41 goals. He had a career year in 2018-19 with 69 points in 80 appearances. Pierre-Luc Dubois had a strong sophomore campaign with 27 goals and 61 points.

Seth Jones and Zach Werenski contributed from the back end with 46 and 44 points, respectively.

Sergei Bobrovsky had an up and down year, but he was great after the All-Star break to help backstop Columbus to the playoffs. He posted 18 wins, including seven shutouts, to go with a 2.20 goals-against average and .924 save percentage in his last 28 appearances. Bobrovsky topped the league with nine shutouts this year.

Tampa Bay was a popular Stanley Cup favorite going into the 2018-19 campaign and the club strengthened that belief over the course of the year thanks to a prolific offense, strong defense and superb goaltending. This is a complete roster with the tools to go all the way and Columbus shouldn’t be too much trouble. Bobrovsky will have to stand on his head for the Blue Jackets to have a chance, but his playoff statistics have been lackluster at best during his career and his 5-12 record doesn’t inspire much confidence. Lightning in five games.

Tampa Bay

Please note these are projected line combinations that could change on a game-by-game or even shift-by-shift basis once the matches begin.

Ondrej Palat - Steven Stamkos - Tyler Johnson

Yanni Gourde - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Alex Killorn - Anthony Cirelli - J.T. Miller

Adam Erne - Cedric Paquette - Mathieu Joseph

Ryan Callahan

Victor Hedman - Anton Stralman

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Jan Rutta - Mikhail Sergachev

Dan Girardi, Braydon Coburn

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Louis Domingue

WHO’S HOT

Kucherov has 10 goals and 20 points in his last 14 outings. He finished the year with three goals and four helpers in his last five games. Stamkos accumulated 11 goals and 19 points in 12 matches to finish the year. He picked up four goals and one assist during a four-game point streak going into the playoffs. Sergachev wrapped up the regular season with one goal and six helpers in five games.

WHO’S NOT

Johnson has earned three goals and no assists in his last 10 contests. Point was held off the scoresheet in four of his last five games.

NOTES

Hedman missed the last four games with an upper-body injury and is considered day-to-day. The team hopes he will be ready for Game 1 and it looks like he will be good to go.

Anton Stralman appears to be banged up as well and if he can’t play then Dan Girardi will step into the lineup instead. Tampa Bay had a rotation on defense throughout the season, so Braydon Coburn and Jan Rutta could see game action as well.

Louis Domingue is expected to be back as Vasilevskiy’s understudy after he missed the last four games of the year due to a lower-body injury.

Tampa Bay owned the best power play (28.2%). They led the league with 74 power-play markers. Kucherov topped the team with 48 points on the man advantage, while Point led the way with 20 goals.

The Lightning tied Columbus for the best penalty kill percentage (85.0%) in the league. They surrendered 40 goals, while being shorthanded 267 times. They also finished in a tie for third overall with 12 shorthanded goals.

Tampa Bay led the league with 3.89 goals for per game, while leading the NHL with 319 markers and tying San Jose for the most first-period goals (102). The team’s plus-103 goal differential was 41 points higher than second-place Calgary.

The Lightning had the best home record (32-7-2) and the best road record (30-9-2).

Tampa Bay had the most wins (nine) when trailing after two periods.

Columbus

Artemi Panarin - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Cam Atkinson

Ryan Dzingel - Matt Duchene - Josh Anderson

Alexandre Texier - Nick Foligno - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Brandon Dubinsky - Boone Jenner - Riley Nash

Alexander Wennberg

Zach Werenski - Seth Jones

Markus Nutivaara - David Savard

Dean Kukan - Scott Harrington

Sergei Bobrovsky

Joonas Korpisalo

WHO’S HOT

Panarin produced 11 assists and 14 points in 13 games to end the year, including one goal and seven helpers in his last five matches. Oliver Bjorkstrand found the back of the net nine times and added two assists in 11 games to finish the regular season.

WHO’S NOT

Atkinson has three goals and three assists in his last 14 outings, while being held off the scoresheet in four of his past six games. Josh Anderson had one goal and one assist in seven games down the final stretch of the 2018-19 campaign.

NOTES

Adam McQuaid, who was also a trade-deadline acquisition, has missed five games with an upper-body injury and his return doesn’t seem imminent as he hasn’t been showing signs of progress.

Ryan Murray is still out indefinitely with an upper-body injury. He was out of action for 24 straight contests to end the year.

Columbus ranked 28th on the power play (15.4%), while finishing 28th with 34 power-play goals. Panarin led the team with 18 power-play points, while Atkinson topped the Jackets with eight goals on the man advantage.

The Blue Jackets tied Tampa Bay for the best penalty kill percentage (85.0%) in the league. They surrendered 30 power-play goals against with being shorthanded 200 times.

Columbus ranked 12th overall with 3.12 goals for per game.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS VERSUS PITTSBURGH PENGUINS

The Islanders were one of the surprises of the season. After losing John Tavares to Toronto via free agency it was widely believed the team would take a major step back in 2018-19. Instead of finishing near the bottom of the standings, New York nearly won the Metropolitan Division title. The Islanders finished second, just one point behind Washington, and will have home-ice advantage against Pittsburgh. Former Capitals bench boss Barry Trotz deserves a great deal of credit for helping to turn the Islanders around defensively and getting the franchise into the playoffs for the second time in the last four years.

Mathew Barzal led the team with 44 assists and 62 points in 82 games. The Islanders got some balanced scoring thanks to 20-goal seasons from new captain Anders Lee, Brock Nelson and Casey Cizikas. Josh Bailey generated 56 points on what was more of a score by committee group.

On the back end, the most dangerous member of the Islanders was Ryan Pulock, who registered a career-high 37 points in 82 contests.

The strength of the team was the goaltending duo of Robin Lehner and Thomas Greiss. They combined to win William M. Jennings Trophy, while allowing a league-low 196 goals, including shootout winners. The Islanders permitted a league-high 296 goals in 2017-18. Griess was on the team that season, but he bounce bounced back in a big way in 2018-19. Lehner was cast aside by the Buffalo Sabres, but he rebounded to post the best season of his career. He went 25-13-5 with a 2.13 goals-against average, a .930 save percentage and six shutouts.

The Islanders will depend on their defensive game, but Pittsburgh will be a handful to contain. The Penguins will be making their 13th straight playoff appearance and the team has won two of the last three Stanley Cups.

Sidney Crosby is coming off his sixth 100-point season. Phil Kessel finished behind him with 82 points, while Jake Guentzel and Evgeni Malkin also topped the 70-point plateau. Malkin had 72 points despite being limited to 68 appearances due to injuries. Guentzel led the team in goals with his first 40-goal effort.

Kris Letang racked up 56 points, including 16 goals, in 65 games. Justin Schultz, who is capable of contributing offensively as well had 15 points in 29 outings. They need to stay healthy for the Penguins to have a long playoff run.

Matt Murray got off a sluggish start in 2018-19, but he was much better in the second half. He posted a 15-8-5 record with a .924 save percentage and 2.56 goals-against average in 28 appearances after the All-Star break. He has also two Stanley Cups and has played very well in the playoffs before.

Pittsburgh will have to weather the storm at what is sure to be a raucous crowd at Nassau Coliseum, but their playoff experience and high-powered offense should get them to the second round. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Penguins took this series in five games.

New York

Anders Lee - Mathew Barzal - Jordan Eberle

Josh Bailey - Brock Nelson - Tom Kuhnhackl

Anthony Beauvillier - Valtteri Filppula - Leo Komarov

Matt Martin - Casey Cizikas - Cal Clutterbuck

Michael Dal Colle

Nick Leddy - Johnny Boychuk

Adam Pelech - Ryan Pulock

Devon Toews - Scott Mayfield

Robin Lehner

Thomas Greiss

WHO’S HOT

Nelson and Bailey have produced six points in the last eight games. Nelson has three goals and three assists during that span, while Bailey has two goals and four helpers during that span.

WHO’S NOT

Barzal has one goal and three assists in the past 10 contests. He has one goal in 24 matches going into the playoffs.

NOTES

Andrew Ladd won’t be available for the playoffs after he sustained a torn ACL, which required season-ending surgery.

Tanner Fritz had surgery at the end of March to remove a blood clot from his hand. He was given a six-to-eight week timetable.

The Islanders ranked 29th in the league on the power play (15.4%). They had the second-fewest power-play goals (33) in 2018-19 over 227 opportunities. Barzal led the team with 18 power-play points, while Lee topped the club with 10 goals on the man advantage.

New York placed 17th on the penalty kill (79.9%), while surrendering 44 power-play goals against on 219 chances for the opposition.

The Islanders finished with the best goals against per game (2.33) in the league.

New York ranked fourth in the league with 1,295 credited blocks by their players.

Pittsburgh

Jake Guentzel - Sidney Crosby - Bryan Rust

Jared McCann - Evgeni Malkin - Patric Hornqvist

Dominik Simon - Nick Bjugstad - Phil Kessel

Teddy Blueger - Matt Cullen - Garrett Wilson

Brian Dumoulin - Kris Letang

Olli Maatta - Justin Schultz

Jack Johnson - Erik Gudbranson

Matt Murray

Casey DeSmith

WHO’S HOT

Crosby collected two goals and four helpers in a three-game point streak to finish the year, while Guentzel had two goals and two assists during that span. Guentzel has eight points in his last nine contests. Kessel has three goals and six assists in his last seven outings.

WHO’S NOT

Malkin hasn’t scored a goal in his last nine games. He played in two contests to finish the regular season after returning from an eight-game absence due to an upper-body injury. He had one assist in those two matches. Bryan Rust didn’t pick up a point in his last five games.

NOTES

Brian Dumoulin sat out three games at the end of the year with a lower-body injury. Pittsburgh hopes to have him back for Game 1. If he isn’t ready then Marcus Pettersson is next in line to take his place.

Zach Aston-Reese (lower body) and Chad Ruhwedel (upper body) have been skating, but it’s unclear when they will be available to play. They are both listed as day-to-day. Aston-Reese has been out since Mar. 10, while Ruhwedel hasn’t played since Feb. 26.

Pittsburgh ranked fifth in the league in power-play efficiency (24.6%). They placed seventh overall with 56 power-play goals. Kessel led the team with 36 points on the man advantage, while tying Crosby for the team lead with 12 power-play goals.

The Penguins placed 19th on the penalty kill (79.7 percent). They allowed 45 goals when they were shorthanded 222 times. Pittsburgh tied for third in the NHL with 12 shorthanded goals.

Pittsburgh was sixth in the league with 3.30 goals for per game.

The Penguins led the league with 2,363 hits.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS VERSUS CAROLINA HURRICANES

Washington claimed the Stanley Cup last year for the first time in franchise history and didn’t let success go to their heads in 2018-19. The Capitals won the Metropolitan Division for a fourth consecutive season.

There was no Stanley Cup hangover for Alex Ovechkin, who led the NHL with 51 goals and registered a team-high 89 points. Top-two centers Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov both surpassed 70 points. The Capitals had seven players on the roster record at least 20 goals, with T.J. Oshie, Jakub Vrana, Brett Connolly and Tom Wilson joining Ovechkin, Backstrom and Kuznetsov.

John Carlson had a career-high 70 points during the 2018-19 campaign. He racked up 20 points in 24 playoff games last year.

Braden Holtby will enter this playoff run as the team’s undisputed one goaltender after he entered last year’s postseason as the backup to Philipp Grubauer, who plays for Colorado now. His numbers weren’t much better this year, but he performed well in the second half with a 15-7-2 record, a 2.42 goals-against average and .920 save percentage in 24 games after the All-Star break. He was also superb in the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Washington won’t have it easy against the upstart Hurricanes, though. Carolina ended what was the longest playoff drought in the league and will be back in the postseason for the first time since 2008-09.

Sebastian Aho led the team with 30 goals and 83 points during the 2018-19 season. He set personal bests in goals, assists (53) and points to help get Carolina back into the postseason, but he didn’t have to do it alone. Teuvo Teravainen also had a career year with 55 helpers, which led the club, and 76 points. Justin Williams was second on team with 23 goals, while rookie Andrei Svechnikov, who was the second overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, tallied 20 markers. Nino Niederreiter produced 14 goals and 30 points in 36 games with the Hurricanes after he was acquired from Minnesota.

The Hurricanes also got plenty of offensive support from the back end with Dougie Hamilton posting 39 points in his first season with the team. Justin Faulk produced 35 points and Jaccob Slavin accounted for 31 points. Brett Pesce finished one point shy of giving Carolina four 30-point blueliners.

Carolina received great goaltending from Petr Mrazek and Curtis McElhinney this season. Mrazek had 23 wins compared to McElhinney’s 20. Mrazek had a 2.39 goals-against average and .914 save percentage, while McElhinney had a 2.58 goals-against average and .912 save percentage. Mrazek could end up as the starter for Game 1, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if McElhinney saw playing time as well during the series.

Washington’s battled-tested roster and hunger to do it all again should get them past the Hurricanes. The Capitals won all four regular-season games, but this series should be closer than that so look for it to go six games before the Hurricanes are eliminated and they celebrate their strong season with one last Storm Surge for their fans.

Washington

Alex Ovechkin - Evgeny Kuznetsov - Tom Wilson

Carl Hagelin - Nicklas Backstrom - T.J. Oshie

Jakub Vrana - Lars Eller - Brett Connolly

Andre Burakovsky - Nic Dowd - Chandler Stephenson

Travis Boyd

John Carlson - Nick Jensen

Dmitry Orlov - Matt Niskanen

Brooks Orpik - Christian Djoos

Braden Holtby

Pheonix Copley

WHO’S HOT

Kuznetsov registered four goals and 12 points in his last 12 games. Ovechkin has notched five goals and seven assists in his past 13 games. Oshie has collected 12 points, including eight helpers, in his last 11 outings.

WHO’S NOT

Wilson had one goal and two assists in nine matches to finish the 2018-19 season. Vrana has contributed three goals and one assist in his last 12 appearances.

NOTES

Michal Kempny won’t be available for the playoffs because of a torn hamstring. He has been out since Mar. 20.

Lars Eller is dealing with an upper-body injury, but he is expected to be ready for Game 1.

Washington ranked 12th overall on the power play (20.8%), while scoring the 11th-most power-play goals with 49 over 236 chances. Carlson led the team with 33 points on the man advantage, while Ovechkin topped the club with 18 power-play goals.

The Capitals finished 24th in the league on the penalty kill (78.9%). The 55 goals they allowed while shorthanded was the sixth-highest in the league.

Carolina

Nino Niederreiter - Sebastian Aho - Justin Williams

Micheal Ferland -- Jordan Staal --Teuvo Teravainen

Andrei Svechnikov - Lucas Wallmark - Jordan Martinook

Warren Foegele - Greg McKegg - Brock McGinn

Jaccob Slavin - Dougie Hamilton

Brett Pesce - Justin Faulk

Haydn Fleury - Trevor van Riemsdyk

Petr Mrazek

Curtis McElhinney

WHO’S HOT

Niederreiter produced two goals and four assists in seven games down the stretch. Hamilton has four goals and two helpers in his last seven outings. Teravainen collected two goals and four assists in five matches at the end of the regular season.

WHO’S NOT

Aho hasn’t scored a goal in 14 games and he has six assists during that span. Micheal Ferland hasn’t scored a goal in 17 contests, while recording five assists over that stretch. He has picked up two helpers in his last four outings, though. Svechnikov had just one assist in the final seven contests of the regular season.

NOTES

Calvin de Haan has been out since Mar. 31 due to an upper-body injury and is uncertain when he will available to play. It’s hoped he will be able to play at some point in the playoffs.

The Hurricanes ranked 20th on the power play (17.8%) in the regular season. They were 19th in power-play goals with 44 over 247 opportunities. Aho and Teravainen had 24 power-play points apiece to co-lead the team. Williams topped the team with nine goals on the man advantage.

Carolina finished eighth on the penalty kill (81.6%). They surrendered goals while being shorthanded 239 times.

Carolina led the league with 2,822 shots for in 2018-19.

BOSTON BRUINS VERSUS TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

Boston finished second in the Atlantic Division again and will face Toronto again in the opening round of the playoffs. The Bruins tied Calgary for the second-most points in the league, while finishing with the third-most wins (49) in the NHL. The Bruins have one of the best top lines in the league and predictably they led the way in 2018-19.

Brad Marchand reached 100 points for the first time in his career. He scored 36 goals and earned a career-high 64 assists. David Pastrnak topped the team with 38 goals despite being limited to 66 contests. Patrice Bergeron played in 65 games, but he compiled 79 points. David Krejci tied a personal best with 73 points in 81 games to provide some secondary scoring.

Torey Krug had 53 points over 64 games to lead Boston’s defense corps in scoring. Charlie McAvoy is capable of contributing offensively as well. He had 28 points in 54 appearances.

Tuukka Rask had to claw back the number one role from Jaroslav Halak after a tough start to the year. He still battled his share of consistency issues over the course of the season, but ended up with solid overall numbers. Halak offers some solid insurance, though.

The Bruins will need whoever plays to be at the top of their game because the Maple Leafs possess an explosive offense. Toronto finished fourth in the league with 286 goals, while posting a 46-28-8 record.

Mitch Marner had a career year with 26 goals and 68 assists for 94 points. John Tavares shined in his first season with his hometown team. He led the Leafs with a career-high 47 goals and he posted a personal best 88 points. Auston Matthews generated 73 points in 68 appearances. The Leafs had seven 20-goal scorers with Zach Hyman, Andreas Johnsson, Kasperi Kapanen and Morgan Rielly joining Marner, Tavares and Matthews.

Rielly picked up a career-high 72 points this season, which ranked him third among all blueliners. He also led all defensemen with 20 goals. Jake Gardiner and Jake Muzzin have offensive ability as well. Gardiner had 30 points in 62 outings, while Muzzin produced 16 points in 30 games after he was acquired from Los Angeles.

Between the pipes, Frederik Andersen had a rough second half after a superb start to the 2018-19 campaign. He showed some glimpses of rediscovering his form in his final few outings, but he will need to be much better if the Leafs are going to defeat the Bruins. Michael Hutchinson will serve as Toronto’s backup netminder after Garret Sparks struggled mightily in his first year as a No. 2 goalie in the NHL.

The top line of Marchand, Pastrnak and Bergeron combined for nine goals and 30 points against Toronto in Round 1 a year ago. Most teams have trouble containing the talented trio, but the Leafs don’t seem to have answer for them. Toronto has had defensive issues this year, while allowing 3.04 goals against per game and 33.1 shots per game. That will put a great deal of pressure on Andersen. Adding Tavares and Muzzin to a group that took Boston to seven games last postseason gives the Leafs more of a chance than some are giving them credit for, but the team’s play late in 2018-19 doesn’t inspire much confidence. Boston wins in six games.

Boston

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk - David Krejci - Karson Kuhlman

Marcus Johansson - Charlie Coyle - Danton Heinen

Joakim Nordstrom - Noel Acciari - Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara - Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug - Brandon Carlo

Matthew Grzelcyk - Steven Kampfer

Tuukka Rask

Jaroslav Halak

WHO’S HOT

Pastrnak has seven goals and 15 points in his last nine outings. Krejci has one goal and nine points in his past six games. He has one goal in 12 games, but he does have 13 points over that stretch. Marchand has five goals and eight helpers in his last seven appearances. Bergeron has six goals and 14 points in his past 10 contests.

WHO’S NOT

Krug has seven assists in his last 11 games, but he hasn’t hit the scoresheet seven times during that span.

NOTES

Kevan Miller is not expected to be ready for the start of the playoffs because of a lower-body injury.

John Moore (upper body) and Sean Kuraly (hand) will probably be available to play at some point during Round 1. Moore hasn’t been in the lineup since Mar. 25. while Kuraly has been sidelined since Mar. 21.

Boston finished third overall on the power play (25.9%), while scoring 65 goals (third-most in the league) on 251 opportunities. Marchand led the team with 34 power-play points, while Pastrnak paced the club with 17 goals on the man advantage.

The Bruins placed 16th in the league on the penalty kill (79.9), while surrendering 49 goals on 244 chances for the opposition.

Boston tied for the league lead with nine overtime goals, which included three from Marchand.

Toronto

Zach Hyman - John Tavares - Mitch Marner

Andreas Johnsson - Auston Matthews - Kasperi Kapanen

Patrick Marleau - Nazem Kadri - William Nylander

Trevor Moore - Frederik Gauthier - Connor Brown

Tyler Ennis

Morgan Rielly - Ron Hainsey

Jake Muzzin - Nikita Zaitsev

Jake Gardiner - Travis Dermott

Frederik Andersen

Michael Hutchinson

WHO’S HOT

Marner has two goals and nine points in his last nine appearances, while Tavares has seven markers and two helpers during that span. Nazem Kadri picked up one goal and four helpers in his final six matches of the regular season. That includes a three-game assist streak to close out the year.

WHO’S NOT

Kapanen has one goal and two assists in his past 15 contests. He ended a 14-game goalless drought in Toronto’s regular-season finale. Johnsson has three assists in nine games going into the playoffs. He has one goal in his last 17 outings.

NOTES

Muzzin was dealing with an illness at the end of the year, but he is expected to be ready for Game 1.

Toronto placed eighth in the league on the power play (21.8%), while scoring 46 goals on a league-low 211 chances. Marner and Rielly tied for the team lead with 21 power-play points. Matthews topped the club with 12 goals on the man advantage.

The Leafs ranked 17th on the penalty kill (79.9), while permitting 41 goals on 204 chances for the opposition.

Toronto finished second in the league with 2,629 faceoff wins and second with a 53.0% faceoff win percentage.