Trevor Zegras adds to absurd highlight reel with slick between-the-legs goal

The Anaheim Ducks haven't given their fans much to cheer about during the 2022-23 season, as the team already has its sights set on the Connor Bedard sweepstakes.

Trevor Zegras is still a must-watch player whenever he steps on the ice, and the 21-year-old forward provided one of the best goals of his young career in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken.

Less than a minute into the second period, Zegras received a nifty saucer pass from teammate Ryan Strome in the offensive zone, then pulled off a jaw-dropping between-the-legs move to roof the puck over Seattle goaltender Philipp Grubauer for his team-leading 21st goal of the season.

Moves like these are nothing new for Zegras. The Bedford, New York native has already racked up plenty of style points over his three NHL seasons, most notably by scoring "The Michigan" last season to follow up what has to be considered one of the greatest assists of all-time when he lobbed a puck over the net to Sonny Milano for a mid-air one-timer.

Zegras also breathed some fresh life into the Breakaway Challenge at the 2022 NHL All-Star Game by scoring a spinning goal while blindfolded.

The ninth-overall pick from the 2019 draft is enjoying another productive year for the Ducks and is on pace to set new career-highs in both goals and points.

Trevor Zegras was up to his usual tricks in the Ducks' loss to the Kraken on Tuesday. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Anaheim currently sits seventh in the Pacific Division with 50 points through 64 games. If the Ducks stay where they are in the standings, they'll have a 9.5 percent chance of securing the first pick in the 2023 draft this June.

The Ducks are back in action Wednesday in a road matchup with the Canucks — one of their rivals in the race for Bedard. We'll see what Zegras has up his sleeve for an encore.