An NHL Dream Back Alive for Kingston Native C.J. Yakimowicz

Since day one, hockey has lived in the blood of C.J. Yakimowicz.

“It’s true I love the game so much. I was an aggressive child too I love to hit people so I loved just being out there on the ice and it just kind of fell in love with the game.”

The Kingston native and Wyoming Valley West grad began his pro career with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League, and over that three year span, his teammates included Mitch Marner, Matthew Tkachuk, Max Domi. He went on to play a year with Sudbury before attending Dalhousie University. His playing career concluded in 2022 but that opened up another avenue in Yakimowicz’s hockey life.

“Saw something NHL exposure combine the wrapping you know if you have a high level player and you want to continue to be in part of the game then sign up here and there’s a combine if you get invited go so when I went there started fishing realize how much I really like it and how much you’re really part of the game. So you’re right on the ice, but the players are having an impact on the game.”

Fast forward two years and Yakimowicz finds himself working as an AHL linesman, even officiating Penguins games right down the road from where he grew up. The linesman mainly focuses on offsides, icing and face offs, and while there’s no stick in his hand, his involvement with the in-game action is nearly identical.

“You’re still on the ice, you’re still getting there. And at the same time as the players most of the time, you know, you have a team there you have three other officials with you that you know, you kind of come together and become a team and sometimes you’re coming into buildings where you’re against both teams, the fans, you’re against everybody. So you’re looking at the game a little bit differently, but you’re still skating. You’re still out there and you’re doing a lot of the same things that you do when you’re playing.”

The St. Louis Blues drafted Yakimowicz in the 6th round of the 2014 entry draft, but the 28 year old stayed in Ontario. He’s now one level away from the NHL as an official, and his lifelong dream could be revitalized wearing the black and white stripes.

“It wouldn’t be an awesome experience. I mean, getting so close before but we’re not quite getting there. It would taste a lot better to get there now hockey’s brought me so much happiness in my life and so many great opportunities and I’ve traveled to a lot of places. It’s all due to hockey and for this game to take me as far as it has is very special.”

