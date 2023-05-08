How to watch the NHL draft lottery tonight: Who will get Bedard, time, channel, more

Monday night's NHL draft lottery will decide which hockey team takes the top pick of 2023. Here's how you can tune in. (Photo: Dennis Pajot/Getty Images)

The burning question of which team will get hockey’s next generational talent will finally be answered tonight during the NHL draft lottery. Connor Bedard, 17-year-old center for the Regina Pats, has been considered the 2023 top pick for several years, and the rights to sign him will go to the winner of the upcoming draft lottery. So while some NHL teams are off working towards winning the 2023 Stanley Cup, the bottom 16 teams in the league are focused on a different win altogether: scoring Bedard (along with other top picks).

With the potential to shape the NHL for years to come, the draft lottery is a big deal. Here’s how you can watch it all go down live tonight:

How to watch the 2023 NHL draft lottery:

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+

How to watch the NHL draft lottery live without cable

The 2023 NHL draft lottery will air on ESPN and stream live on ESPN+. The event that will determine the selection order for the first 16 picks in the first round of the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville in late June will last just 30 minutes, making it fast and easy for fans to keep up with live. If you don't already has ESPN in your cable package, here are the easiest ways to watch the NHL draft lottery:

Who are the top picks in this year’s NHL draft lottery?

While Regina (Saskatchewan) Pats center and world junior championships MVP Connor Bedard has the NHL buzzing, he’s not the only potential player in demand heading into the draft.

Adam Fantilli, William Smith, Matthew Wood, Ryan Leonard, Leo Carlsson and Matvei Michkov are also on the list of top picks this year.

Which teams can win the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery?

These are 11 teams eligible to win the 2023 NHL Draft lottery: The Anaheim Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Chicago Blackhawks, San Jose Sharks, Montreal Canadiens, Arizona Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, Washington Capitals, Detroit Red Wings, St. Louis Blues and Vancouver Canucks.

What are the odds for winning the draft lottery in 2023?

The two teams with the best odds of winning this year’s NHL draft lottery are the Anaheim Ducks with a 25.5% chance (they have an 18.5% chance of winning the drawing outright, but would also hang onto the pick if a team in the 12 to 16 range wins), and the Columbus Blue Jackets with a 13.5% chance.

