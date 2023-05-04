NHL Draft Lottery 2023: Odds, teams, date, time, TV channel, how to watch

Connor Bedard scored 71 goals for the Regina (Saskatchewan) Pats during the regular season, plus 10 more in the playoffs. He is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

The 2023 NHL Draft will be held July 28-29 2023, but the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery to determine the draft order for the top two picks will be held on Monday.

Here's what you need to know about that draft lottery, including information about the participants in the event and how to watch it.

What is the NHL Draft Lottery?

The draft lottery determines the order of selection for the first 16 picks in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft. Participants are all teams that did not qualify for the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs (or the teams that have acquired the first-round drafting positions of those non-playoff teams).

The NHL announced changes to the Draft Lottery format in 2021. Among the changes instituted in 2022 was a limit on the total number of selections (10) a team participating in the Draft Lottery can “move up” in the event it wins one of the Lottery Draws. Only the top 11 seeds will be eligible to receive the first overall selection in the 2023 NHL Draft.

There are two drawings, first for the right to have the No. 1 pick and next for the right at the No. 2 pick.

After the first lottery draw, the odds for the remaining teams will increase on a proportionate basis for the second lottery draw, based on which team wins the No. 1 pick.

The 14 teams not selected in the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery will be assigned the remaining 2023 NHL Draft selections (among 1 through 16 in the first round), in inverse order of regular-season points.

When is the NHL Draft Lottery?

The 2023 NHL Draft Lottery will be on Monday, May 8 at 5 p.m. MST.

How do I watch the NHL Draft Lottery?

The 2023 NHL Draft Lottery will be shown on ESPN, ESPN+ and the ESPN app in the United States.

Which teams can win the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery?

These are 11 teams eligible to win the 2023 NHL Draft lottery: The Anaheim Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Chicago Blackhawks, San Jose Sharks, Montreal Canadiens, Arizona Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, Washington Captitals, Detroit Red Wings, St. Louis Blues and Vancouver Canucks.

What are each team's odds to win the NHL Draft Lottery?

Here are the odds for all 11 teams that can get the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery:

1. Anaheim Ducks (58 points) - 18.5%

2. Columbus Blue Jackets (59) - 13.5%

3. Chicago Blackhawks (59) - 11.5%

4. San Jose Sharks (60) - 9.5%

5. Montreal Canadiens (68) - 8.5%

6. Arizona Coyotes (70) - 7.5%

7. Philadelphia Flyers (75) - 6.5%

8. Washington Capitals (80) - 6.0%

9. Detroit Red Wings (80) 5.0%

10. St. Louis Blues (81) - 3.5%

11. Vancouver Canucks (83) - 3.0%

What other teams are in the NHL Draft Lottery?

The Ottawa Senators (2.5% chance to win lottery) finished with 86 points and are No. 12, but can't win the draft lottery (they could still get the No. 2 pick). The Buffalo Sabres (2%) are No. 13, with 91 points. The Pittsburgh Penguins (92 points, 1.5% chance), Nashville Predators (92 points, 0.5%) and Calgary Flames (93 points, 0.5%), round out the teams in the lottery.

The Ducks would get the top pick in the 2023 NHL Draft if the Senators, Sabres, Penguins, Predators or Flames win the lottery.

An interesting twist for the Arizona Coyotes in NHL Draft Lottery

The Senators will transfer their first-round pick to the Coyotes in the 2023 NHL Draft if it is not a Top 5 pick because of the Jakob Chychrun trade. The Coyotes will get Ottawa's 2024 first-round pick if it ends up being a Top 5 selection.

The Coyotes have never won the NHL Draft Lottery.

Who are the top prospects in the 2023 NHL Draft?

Regina (Saskatchewan) Pats center Connor Bedard, 17, has been considered the 2023 top pick for years and has led NHL Central Scouting's rankings all season.

Bedard, 5-10, 185, who has an elite shot, led the Western Hockey League this season with 71 goals and 143 points in 57 games, plus had 20 points in seven games in the Pats' first-round playoff loss. He won a gold medal and was named world junior championships MVP after setting a Team Canada record with nine goals and 23 points in seven games.

University of Michigan center Adam Fantilli, who won the Hobey Baker Award, is ranked No. 2 overall among North American skaters. He's followed by forwards William Smith (U.S. under-18 team), Matthew Wood (University of Connecticut) and Ryan Leonard (U.S. under-18). Swedish center Leo Carlsson is Central Scouting's top-ranked international skater, followed by Kontinental Hockey League winger Matvei Michkov.

USA TODAY Sports' Mike Brehm contributed to this story.

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

