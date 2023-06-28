NHL Draft 2023 updates: Day 2 picks, trades, tracker

The NHL Draft continues Thursday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville with rounds two through seven.

Chicago picked Connor Bedard at No. 1 overall in the first round on Wednesday night, with Anaheim surprising some with the pick of Swedish center Leo Carlsson at No. 2 overall. Columbus picked Michigan center Adam Fantilli at No. 3, and San Jose selected US U-18 center Will Smith at No. 4.

The Nashville Predators selected UConn winger Matthew Wood at No. 15 overall, and defenseman Tanner Molendyk was selected with the No. 24 overall pick. Nashville has 11 picks on Thursday.

Follow along with our live updates and pick tracker below (stats via EliteProspects):

Second round

33. Anaheim Ducks

34. Columbus Blue Jackets

35. Chicago Blackhawks

36. San Jose Sharks

37. Tampa Bay Lightning (from Montreal via Colorado)

38. Arizona Coyotes

39. Buffalo Sabres (from Philadelphia)

40. Washington Capitals

41. Detroit Red Wings

42. Detroit Red Wings (from St. Louis)

43. Detroit Red Wings (from Vancouver)

44. Chicago Blackhawks (from Ottawa)

45. Buffalo Sabres

46. Nashville Predators (from Pittsburgh)

47. Nashville Predators

48. Calgary Flames

49. New York Islanders

50. Seattle Kraken (from Winnipeg via Washington)

51. Chicago Blackhawks (from Tampa Bay)

52. Seattle Kraken

53. Minnesota Wild

55. Chicago Blackhawks (from NY Rangers)

56. Edmonton Oilers

57. Seattle Kraken (from Toronto)

59. Anaheim Ducks (from Colorado)

60. Anaheim Ducks (from Boston)

63. Florida Panthers

64. Minnesota Wild (from Vegas via Buffalo)

Third round

65. Anaheim Ducks

66. Columbus Blue Jackets

67. Chicago Blackhawks

68. Nashville Predators (from San Jose)

69. Montreal Canadiens

70. Arizona Coyotes

71. Carolina Hurricanes (from Philadelphia)

72. Arizona Coyotes (from Washington)

73. Detroit Red Wings

74. St. Louis Blues

75. Vancouver Canucks

76. St. Louis Blues (from Ottawa via Toronto)

78. Los Angeles Kings (from Pittsburgh)

79. Nashville Predators

80. Calgary Flames (from Calgary via Seattle, Columbus and New Jersey)

81. Arizona Coyotes (from NY Islanders)

82. Winnipeg Jets

83. Nashville Predators (from Tampa Bay)

84. Seattle Kraken

85. Anaheim Ducks (from Minnesota)

86. Buffalo Sabres (from Los Angeles)

87. Philadelphia Flyers (from NY Rangers)

88. Arizona Coyotes (from Edmonton)

89. Vancouver Canucks (from Toronto)

90. Pittsburgh Penguins (from New Jersey)

91. New York Rangers (from Colorado)

92. Boston Bruins

93. Chicago Blackhawks (from Dallas via Arizona)

94. San Jose Sharks (from Carolina)

95. Philadelphia Flyers (from Florida)

96. Vegas Golden Knights

First round

1: Chicago Blackhawks | Connor Bedard, C, Regina (WHL)

Vitals: 5-10, 185 pounds; right-handed shot

Stats in 2022-23: 71 goals, 72 assists in 57 games in WHL

2. Anaheim Ducks | Leo Carlsson, C, Orebro HK (SHL)

Vitals: 6-3, 194 pounds; left-handed shot

Stats in 2022-23: 10 goals, 15 assists in 44 games in SHL

3. Columbus Blue Jackets | Adam Fantilli, C, Michigan (NCAA)

Vitals: 6-2, 187 pounds; left-handed shot

Stats in 2022-23: 30 goals, 35 assists in 36 NCAA games

4. San Jose Sharks | Will Smith, C, US U-18

Vitals: 6-0, 172 pounds; right-handed shot

Stats in 2022-23: 51 goals, 76 assists in 60 US U-18 games (committed to Boston College for 2023-24 season)

5. Montreal Canadiens | David Reinbacher, D, EHC Kloten (Swiss NL)

Vitals: 6-2, 187 pounds; right-handed shot

Stats in 2022-23: 3 goals, 19 assists in 46 NL games

6. Arizona Coyotes | Dmitri Simashev, D, Lokomotiv Yaroslavl (KHL)

Vitals: 6-4, 201 pounds; left-handed shot

Stats in 2022-23: 0 goals, 0 assists in 18 KHL games

7. Philadelphia Flyers | Matvei Michkov, RW, St. Petersburg (KHL)

Vitals: 5-10, 172 pounds; left-handed shot

Stats in 2022-23: 9 goals, 11 assists in 20 KHL games

8. Washington Capitals | Ryan Leonard, RW, US U-18

Vitals: 6-foot, 190 pounds; right-handed shot

Stats in 2022-23: 51 goals, 43 assists in 57 US U-18 games; 17 points in 7 World Juniors games (committed to Boston College for 2023-24 season)

9. Detroit Red Wings | Nate Danielson, C, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

Vitals: 6-2, 186 pounds; right-handed shot

Stats in 2022-23: 33 goals, 45 assists in 68 WHL games

10. St. Louis Blues | Dalibor Dvorsky, C/RW, AIK (Sweden)

Vitals: 6-1, 200 pounds; left-handed shot

Stats in 2022-23: 6 goals, 8 assists in 38 HockeyAllsvenskan games

11. Vancouver Canucks | Tom Willander, D, Rogle (SHL)

Vitals: 6-1, 180 pounds; right-handed shot

Stats in 2022-23: 4 goals, 21 assists in 39 J20 Sweden games; did play in 2 SHL games (committed to Boston University)

12. Arizona Coyotes (from Ottawa) | Daniil But, LW, Lokomotiv Yaroslavl (KHL)

Vitals: 6-5, 203 pounds; right-handed shot

Stats in 2022-23: 18 goals, 14 assists in 32 MHL games; 2 goals in 15 KHL games

13. Buffalo Sabres | Zach Benson, LW, Winnipeg Ice (WHL)

Vitals: 5-10, 170 pounds; left-handed shot

Stats in 2022-23: 30 goals, 62 assists in 60 WHL games

14. Pittsburgh Penguins | Brayden Yager, C, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

Vitals: 5-11, 170 pounds; right-handed shot

Stats in 2022-23: 28 goals, 50 assists in 67 WHL games

15. Nashville Predators | Matthew Wood, RW, UConn (NCAA)

Vitals: 6-4, 197 pounds; right-handed shot

Stats in 2022-23: 11 goals, 23 assists in 35 NCAA games; 7 goals, 6 assists in 7 World Juniors games

16. Calgary Flames | Samuel Honzek, LW, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

Vitals: 6-3, 195 pounds; left-handed shot

Stats in 2022-23: 23 goals, 33 assists in 43 WHL games

17. Detroit Red Wings (from NY Islanders via Vancouver) | Axel Sandin Pellikka, D, Skellefteå AIK

Vitals: 5-11, 180 pounds; right-handed shot

Stats in 2022-23: 2 goals, 3 assists in 22 SHL games; 16 goals, 20 assists in 31 J20 games

18. Winnipeg Jets | Colby Barlow, LW, Owen Sound (OHL)

Vitals: 6-0, 190 pounds; left-handed shot

Stats in 2022-23: 46 goals, 33 assists in 59 OHL games

19. Chicago Blackhawks (from Tampa Bay) | Oliver Moore, C, US U-18

Vitals: 5-11, 195 pounds; left-handed shot

Stats in 2022-23: 31 goals, 44 assists in 61 US U-18 games; 4 goals, 5 assists in 7 World Juniors games (committed to Minnesota for 2023-24)

20. Seattle Kraken | Eduard Sale, LW, Brno (Czech Extraliga)

Vitals: 6-2, 175 pounds; left-handed shot

Stats in 2022-23: 7 goals, 7 assists in 43 Extraliga games

21. Minnesota Wild | Charlie Stramel, C, Wisconsin (NCAA)

Vitals: 6-3, 222 pounds; right-handed shot

Stats in 2022-23: 5 goals, 7 assists in 33 NCAA games

22. Philadelphia Flyers (from Los Angeles via Columbus) | Oliver Bonk, D, London Knights (OHL)

Vitals: 6-2, 180 pounds; right-handed shot

Stats in 2022-23: 10 goals, 30 assists in 67 OHL games

23. New York Rangers | Gabriel Perreault, RW, US U-18

Vitals: 5-11, 163 pounds; left-handed shot

Stats in 2022-23: 53 goals, 79 assists in 63 US U-18 games; 5 goals, 13 assists in 7 World Juniors games (committed to Boston College for 2023-24 season)

24. Nashville Predators (from Edmonton) | Tanner Molendyk, D, Saskatoon Blades (WHL)

Vitals: 5-11, 181 pounds; left-handed shot

Stats in 2022-23: 9 goals, 28 assists in 67 WHL games

25. St. Louis Blues (from Toronto) | Otto Stenberg, C, Frolunda (SHL)

Vitals: 5-11, 185 pounds; left-handed shot

Stats in 2022-23: 1 goal, 2 assists in 23 SHL games; 11 games, 15 assists in 29 J20 games; 7 goals, 9 assists in 7 World Juniors games

26. San Jose Sharks (from New Jersey) | Quentin Musty, LW, Sudbury Wolves (OHL)

Vitals: 6-2, 200 pounds; left-handed shot

Stats in 2022-23: 26 goals, 52 assists in 53 OHL games

27. Colorado Avalanche | Calum Ritchie, C, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

Vitals: 6-2, 184 pounds; right-handed shot

Stats in 2022-23: 24 goals, 35 assists in 59 OHL games; 3 goals, 6 assists in 7 World Juniors games

28. Toronto Maple Leafs (from Boston via Washington) | Easton Cowan, RW, London Knights (OHL)

Vitals: 5-10, 170 pounds; left-handed shot

Stats in 2022-23: 20 goals, 33 assists in 68 OHL games

29. St. Louis Blues (from Dallas via NY Rangers) | Theo Lindstein, D, Brynas (SHL)

Vitals: 6-0, 185 pounds; left-handed shot

Stats in 2022-23: 1 goal, 1 assists in 32 SHL games

30. Carolina Hurricanes | Bradly Nadeau, LW, Penticton Vees (BCHL)

Vitals: 5-10, 160 pounds; right-handed shot

Stats in 2022-23: 45 goals, 68 assists in 54 BCHL games (committed to Maine for 2023-24 season)

31. Colorado Avalanche (from Florida via Montreal) | Mikhail Gulyayev, D, Omsk (KHL)

Vitals: 5-10, 172 pounds; left-handed shot

Stats in 2022-23: 0 goals, 1 assist in 13 KHL games

32. Vegas Golden Knights | David Edstrom, C, Frolunda (SHL)

Vitals: 6-3, 185 pounds; left-handed shot

Stats in 2022-23: 2 goals, 2 assists in 11 SHL games; 15 goals, 13 assists in 28 J20 games

NHL Draft 2023 live updates

