NHL Draft 2023 updates: Day 2 picks, trades, tracker
The NHL Draft continues Thursday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville with rounds two through seven.
Chicago picked Connor Bedard at No. 1 overall in the first round on Wednesday night, with Anaheim surprising some with the pick of Swedish center Leo Carlsson at No. 2 overall. Columbus picked Michigan center Adam Fantilli at No. 3, and San Jose selected US U-18 center Will Smith at No. 4.
The Nashville Predators selected UConn winger Matthew Wood at No. 15 overall, and defenseman Tanner Molendyk was selected with the No. 24 overall pick. Nashville has 11 picks on Thursday.
Follow along with our live updates and pick tracker below (stats via EliteProspects):
NHL Draft tracker 2023: Picks, trades and instant updates
Second round
33. Anaheim Ducks
34. Columbus Blue Jackets
35. Chicago Blackhawks
36. San Jose Sharks
37. Tampa Bay Lightning (from Montreal via Colorado)
38. Arizona Coyotes
39. Buffalo Sabres (from Philadelphia)
40. Washington Capitals
41. Detroit Red Wings
42. Detroit Red Wings (from St. Louis)
43. Detroit Red Wings (from Vancouver)
44. Chicago Blackhawks (from Ottawa)
45. Buffalo Sabres
46. Nashville Predators (from Pittsburgh)
47. Nashville Predators
48. Calgary Flames
49. New York Islanders
50. Seattle Kraken (from Winnipeg via Washington)
51. Chicago Blackhawks (from Tampa Bay)
52. Seattle Kraken
53. Minnesota Wild
54. Los Angeles Kings
55. Chicago Blackhawks (from NY Rangers)
56. Edmonton Oilers
57. Seattle Kraken (from Toronto)
58. New Jersey Devils
59. Anaheim Ducks (from Colorado)
60. Anaheim Ducks (from Boston)
61. Dallas Stars
62. Carolina Hurricanes
63. Florida Panthers
64. Minnesota Wild (from Vegas via Buffalo)
Third round
65. Anaheim Ducks
66. Columbus Blue Jackets
67. Chicago Blackhawks
68. Nashville Predators (from San Jose)
69. Montreal Canadiens
70. Arizona Coyotes
71. Carolina Hurricanes (from Philadelphia)
72. Arizona Coyotes (from Washington)
73. Detroit Red Wings
74. St. Louis Blues
75. Vancouver Canucks
76. St. Louis Blues (from Ottawa via Toronto)
77. Vegas Golden Knights (from Buffalo)
78. Los Angeles Kings (from Pittsburgh)
79. Nashville Predators
80. Calgary Flames (from Calgary via Seattle, Columbus and New Jersey)
81. Arizona Coyotes (from NY Islanders)
82. Winnipeg Jets
83. Nashville Predators (from Tampa Bay)
84. Seattle Kraken
85. Anaheim Ducks (from Minnesota)
86. Buffalo Sabres (from Los Angeles)
87. Philadelphia Flyers (from NY Rangers)
88. Arizona Coyotes (from Edmonton)
89. Vancouver Canucks (from Toronto)
90. Pittsburgh Penguins (from New Jersey)
91. New York Rangers (from Colorado)
92. Boston Bruins
93. Chicago Blackhawks (from Dallas via Arizona)
94. San Jose Sharks (from Carolina)
95. Philadelphia Flyers (from Florida)
96. Vegas Golden Knights
First round
1: Chicago Blackhawks | Connor Bedard, C, Regina (WHL)
Vitals: 5-10, 185 pounds; right-handed shot
Stats in 2022-23: 71 goals, 72 assists in 57 games in WHL
2. Anaheim Ducks | Leo Carlsson, C, Orebro HK (SHL)
Vitals: 6-3, 194 pounds; left-handed shot
Stats in 2022-23: 10 goals, 15 assists in 44 games in SHL
3. Columbus Blue Jackets | Adam Fantilli, C, Michigan (NCAA)
Vitals: 6-2, 187 pounds; left-handed shot
Stats in 2022-23: 30 goals, 35 assists in 36 NCAA games
4. San Jose Sharks | Will Smith, C, US U-18
Vitals: 6-0, 172 pounds; right-handed shot
Stats in 2022-23: 51 goals, 76 assists in 60 US U-18 games (committed to Boston College for 2023-24 season)
5. Montreal Canadiens | David Reinbacher, D, EHC Kloten (Swiss NL)
Vitals: 6-2, 187 pounds; right-handed shot
Stats in 2022-23: 3 goals, 19 assists in 46 NL games
6. Arizona Coyotes | Dmitri Simashev, D, Lokomotiv Yaroslavl (KHL)
Vitals: 6-4, 201 pounds; left-handed shot
Stats in 2022-23: 0 goals, 0 assists in 18 KHL games
7. Philadelphia Flyers | Matvei Michkov, RW, St. Petersburg (KHL)
Vitals: 5-10, 172 pounds; left-handed shot
Stats in 2022-23: 9 goals, 11 assists in 20 KHL games
8. Washington Capitals | Ryan Leonard, RW, US U-18
Vitals: 6-foot, 190 pounds; right-handed shot
Stats in 2022-23: 51 goals, 43 assists in 57 US U-18 games; 17 points in 7 World Juniors games (committed to Boston College for 2023-24 season)
9. Detroit Red Wings | Nate Danielson, C, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)
Vitals: 6-2, 186 pounds; right-handed shot
Stats in 2022-23: 33 goals, 45 assists in 68 WHL games
10. St. Louis Blues | Dalibor Dvorsky, C/RW, AIK (Sweden)
Vitals: 6-1, 200 pounds; left-handed shot
Stats in 2022-23: 6 goals, 8 assists in 38 HockeyAllsvenskan games
11. Vancouver Canucks | Tom Willander, D, Rogle (SHL)
Vitals: 6-1, 180 pounds; right-handed shot
Stats in 2022-23: 4 goals, 21 assists in 39 J20 Sweden games; did play in 2 SHL games (committed to Boston University)
12. Arizona Coyotes (from Ottawa) | Daniil But, LW, Lokomotiv Yaroslavl (KHL)
Vitals: 6-5, 203 pounds; right-handed shot
Stats in 2022-23: 18 goals, 14 assists in 32 MHL games; 2 goals in 15 KHL games
13. Buffalo Sabres | Zach Benson, LW, Winnipeg Ice (WHL)
Vitals: 5-10, 170 pounds; left-handed shot
Stats in 2022-23: 30 goals, 62 assists in 60 WHL games
14. Pittsburgh Penguins | Brayden Yager, C, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)
Vitals: 5-11, 170 pounds; right-handed shot
Stats in 2022-23: 28 goals, 50 assists in 67 WHL games
15. Nashville Predators | Matthew Wood, RW, UConn (NCAA)
Vitals: 6-4, 197 pounds; right-handed shot
Stats in 2022-23: 11 goals, 23 assists in 35 NCAA games; 7 goals, 6 assists in 7 World Juniors games
16. Calgary Flames | Samuel Honzek, LW, Vancouver Giants (WHL)
Vitals: 6-3, 195 pounds; left-handed shot
Stats in 2022-23: 23 goals, 33 assists in 43 WHL games
17. Detroit Red Wings (from NY Islanders via Vancouver) | Axel Sandin Pellikka, D, Skellefteå AIK
Vitals: 5-11, 180 pounds; right-handed shot
Stats in 2022-23: 2 goals, 3 assists in 22 SHL games; 16 goals, 20 assists in 31 J20 games
18. Winnipeg Jets | Colby Barlow, LW, Owen Sound (OHL)
Vitals: 6-0, 190 pounds; left-handed shot
Stats in 2022-23: 46 goals, 33 assists in 59 OHL games
19. Chicago Blackhawks (from Tampa Bay) | Oliver Moore, C, US U-18
Vitals: 5-11, 195 pounds; left-handed shot
Stats in 2022-23: 31 goals, 44 assists in 61 US U-18 games; 4 goals, 5 assists in 7 World Juniors games (committed to Minnesota for 2023-24)
20. Seattle Kraken | Eduard Sale, LW, Brno (Czech Extraliga)
Vitals: 6-2, 175 pounds; left-handed shot
Stats in 2022-23: 7 goals, 7 assists in 43 Extraliga games
21. Minnesota Wild | Charlie Stramel, C, Wisconsin (NCAA)
Vitals: 6-3, 222 pounds; right-handed shot
Stats in 2022-23: 5 goals, 7 assists in 33 NCAA games
22. Philadelphia Flyers (from Los Angeles via Columbus) | Oliver Bonk, D, London Knights (OHL)
Vitals: 6-2, 180 pounds; right-handed shot
Stats in 2022-23: 10 goals, 30 assists in 67 OHL games
23. New York Rangers | Gabriel Perreault, RW, US U-18
Vitals: 5-11, 163 pounds; left-handed shot
Stats in 2022-23: 53 goals, 79 assists in 63 US U-18 games; 5 goals, 13 assists in 7 World Juniors games (committed to Boston College for 2023-24 season)
24. Nashville Predators (from Edmonton) | Tanner Molendyk, D, Saskatoon Blades (WHL)
Vitals: 5-11, 181 pounds; left-handed shot
Stats in 2022-23: 9 goals, 28 assists in 67 WHL games
25. St. Louis Blues (from Toronto) | Otto Stenberg, C, Frolunda (SHL)
Vitals: 5-11, 185 pounds; left-handed shot
Stats in 2022-23: 1 goal, 2 assists in 23 SHL games; 11 games, 15 assists in 29 J20 games; 7 goals, 9 assists in 7 World Juniors games
26. San Jose Sharks (from New Jersey) | Quentin Musty, LW, Sudbury Wolves (OHL)
Vitals: 6-2, 200 pounds; left-handed shot
Stats in 2022-23: 26 goals, 52 assists in 53 OHL games
27. Colorado Avalanche | Calum Ritchie, C, Oshawa Generals (OHL)
Vitals: 6-2, 184 pounds; right-handed shot
Stats in 2022-23: 24 goals, 35 assists in 59 OHL games; 3 goals, 6 assists in 7 World Juniors games
28. Toronto Maple Leafs (from Boston via Washington) | Easton Cowan, RW, London Knights (OHL)
Vitals: 5-10, 170 pounds; left-handed shot
Stats in 2022-23: 20 goals, 33 assists in 68 OHL games
29. St. Louis Blues (from Dallas via NY Rangers) | Theo Lindstein, D, Brynas (SHL)
Vitals: 6-0, 185 pounds; left-handed shot
Stats in 2022-23: 1 goal, 1 assists in 32 SHL games
30. Carolina Hurricanes | Bradly Nadeau, LW, Penticton Vees (BCHL)
Vitals: 5-10, 160 pounds; right-handed shot
Stats in 2022-23: 45 goals, 68 assists in 54 BCHL games (committed to Maine for 2023-24 season)
31. Colorado Avalanche (from Florida via Montreal) | Mikhail Gulyayev, D, Omsk (KHL)
Vitals: 5-10, 172 pounds; left-handed shot
Stats in 2022-23: 0 goals, 1 assist in 13 KHL games
32. Vegas Golden Knights | David Edstrom, C, Frolunda (SHL)
Vitals: 6-3, 185 pounds; left-handed shot
Stats in 2022-23: 2 goals, 2 assists in 11 SHL games; 15 goals, 13 assists in 28 J20 games
