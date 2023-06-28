NHL draft 2023: Follow along with all 224 picks, including Detroit Red Wings 10 selections

Here's how to watch the NHL draft 2023, with TV channel start time and streaming info, draft order, instant live updates and breaking news leading into and during Wednesday and Thursday’s action in longtime hockey hotbed Nashville, Tennessee.

The Detroit Red Wings should be able to add a talented forward to their group of 20-somethings looking to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Expect plenty of pick swapping Wednesday and Thursday and perhaps a few trades, with NHL free agency beginning at noon on Saturday.

Tag along for updates below as we follow the top NHL newsbreakers and analysts for reaction all evening.

How to watch NHL draft 2023

When: The first round starts at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. The second through seventh rounds will be held on Thursday, starting at 11 a.m.

Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee.

TV: The first round is on ESPN. The remaining rounds will be shown on NHL Network. Both days will be livestreamed on ESPN+.

Streaming: ESPN app, ESPN.com, ESPN+ for all rounds.

ANALYSIS: Why NHL draft has left Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman sleepless

Draft notes

Connor Bedard, hyped as a generational talent, headlines what is considered to be a deep draft class.

"In the top 10 to 15, depending on whose list you’re going to look at, there’s some very unique players that really are true stars if they reach their potential," NHL director of Central Scouting Dan Marr said at the combine earlier this month. "But in that next 15, there’s also going to be some players who probably will play ahead of some of those in the top 15."

Tag along for updates below.

The view from the top

The top three picks seem fairly predictable: Chicago, which moved from No. 3 to No. 1 in the draft lottery, should take Regina Pats forward Connor Bedard; Anaheim has its choice between Michigan forward Adam Fantilli, who became just the third NCAA freshman to win the Hobey Baker Award, and Swedish center Leo Carlsson; and Columbus seems likely to take the other one.

The Wings’ outlook

General manager Steve Yzerman has piled up 10 picks, including five in the top 43.

What is the first-round order for the NHL draft?

1. Chicago.

2. Anaheim.

3. Columbus.

4. San Jose.

5. Montreal.

6. Arizona.

7. Philadelphia.

8. Washington.

9. Detroit.

10. St. Louis.

11. Vancouver.

12. Arizona (from Ottawa).

13. Buffalo.

14. Pittsburgh.

15. Nashville.

16. Calgary.

17. Detroit (from N.Y. Islanders via Vancouver).

18. Winnipeg.

19. Chicago (from Tampa Bay).

20. Seattle.

21. Minnesota.

22. Philadelphia (from Los Angeles via Columbus).

23. N.Y. Rangers.

24. Nashville (from Edmonton).

25. St. Louis (from Toronto).

26. San Jose (from New Jersey).

27. Colorado.

28. Toronto (from Boston via Washington).

29. St. Louis (from Dallas via N.Y. Rangers).

30. Carolina.

31. Montreal (from Florida).

32. Vegas.

Live updates

