NHL draft 2023: Detroit Red Wings add Nate Danielson, Axel Sandin Pellikka in first round

Here's how to watch the NHL draft 2023, with TV channel start time and streaming info, draft order, instant live updates and breaking news leading into and during Wednesday and Thursday’s action in longtime hockey hotbed Nashville, Tennessee.

The Detroit Red Wings should be able to add a talented forward to their group of 20-somethings looking to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Expect plenty of pick swapping Wednesday and Thursday and perhaps a few trades, with NHL free agency beginning at noon on Saturday.

Tag along for updates below as we follow the top NHL newsbreakers and analysts for reaction all evening.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

FIRST PICK: Detroit Red Wings select Nate Danielson with No. 9 pick in 2023 NHL draft

How to watch NHL draft 2023

When: The first round starts at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. The second through seventh rounds will be held on Thursday, starting at 11 a.m.

Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee.

TV: The first round is on ESPN. The remaining rounds will be shown on NHL Network. Both days will be livestreamed on ESPN+.

Streaming: ESPN app, ESPN.com, ESPN+ for all rounds.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to the Detroit Free Press.

ANALYSIS: Why NHL draft has left Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman sleepless

Advertisement

Draft notes

Connor Bedard, hyped as a generational talent, headlines what is considered to be a deep draft class.

"In the top 10 to 15, depending on whose list you’re going to look at, there’s some very unique players that really are true stars if they reach their potential," NHL director of Central Scouting Dan Marr said at the combine earlier this month. "But in that next 15, there’s also going to be some players who probably will play ahead of some of those in the top 15."

Tag along for updates below.

The Wings’ outlook

General manager Steve Yzerman has piled up 10 picks, including five in the top 43.

Advertisement

2023 NHL draft first-round tracker

1. Chicago: Connor Bedard, Center, Regina Pats (WHL)

2. Anaheim: Leo Carlsson, Center, Sweden

3. Columbus: Adam Fantilli, Center, Michigan

4. San Jose: William Smith, Center, USA NTDP

5. Montreal: David Reinbacher, Defenseman, Switzerland

6. Arizona: Dmitriy Simashev, Defenseman, Russia

7. Philadelphia: Matvei Michkov, Right wing, Russia

8. Washington: Ryan Leonard, Right wing, USA NTDP

9. Detroit: Nate Danielson, Center, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

10. St. Louis: Dalibor Dvorsky, Center, Sweden

11. Vancouver: Tom Willander, Defenseman, Sweden

12. Arizona (from Ottawa): Danil But, Left wing, Russia

Advertisement

13. Buffalo: Zach Benson, Left wing, Winnipeg Ice (WHL)

14. Pittsburgh: Brayden Yager, Center, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

15. Nashville: Matthew Wood, Right wing, UConn

16. Calgary: Samuel Honzek, Left wing, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

17. Detroit (from N.Y. Islanders via Vancouver): Axel Sandin Pellikka, Defenseman, Sweden

18. Winnipeg.

19. Chicago (from Tampa Bay).

20. Seattle.

21. Minnesota.

22. Philadelphia (from Los Angeles via Columbus).

23. N.Y. Rangers.

24. Nashville (from Edmonton).

25. St. Louis (from Toronto).

26. San Jose (from New Jersey).

27. Colorado.

28. Toronto (from Boston via Washington).

29. St. Louis (from Dallas via N.Y. Rangers).

Advertisement

30. Carolina.

31. Montreal (from Florida).

32. Vegas.

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Can't see the updates? Refresh the page or check them out on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: NHL draft 2023: Detroit Red Wings pick Nate Danielson at No. 9