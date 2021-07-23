NHL draft 2021 updates: Breaking down the picks, trades and rumors
The first round of the NHL draft gets underway at 8 p.m. ET Friday (ESPN2), and there already was activity hours before it began.
The Buffalo Sabres, who hold the No. 1 overall pick, gained another first-rounder in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers during the afternoon.
The Seattle Kraken, fresh off Wednesday's expansion draft, will choose second.
University of Michigan defenseman Owen Power is Central Scouting's top-ranked North American skater, and Sweden's William Eklund is the top international skater.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the two days of the draft are being held virtually again. Tracking the first-round picks, trades and rumors (the most recent information is at the top):
4:15 p.m. We have a trade
The New York Rangers traded forward Pavel Buchnevich to the St. Louis Blues for forward Sammy Blais and a 2022 second-round pick.
Buchnevich is a restricted free agent with arbitration rights and was due a big raise from last season's $3.5 million after getting 48 points in 54 games. Blais (15 points) is signed for $1.5 million next season. Could the Rangers be clearing cap space to trade for Jack Eichel?
3:30 p.m. We have a trade
The Sabres dealt defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen to the Flyers for defenseman Robert Hagg for a 2021 first-round pick (14th overall) and a second-round pick in 2023.
This continues the Flyers' revamp of their defense. They earlier acquired Ryan Ellis from the Nashville Predators and shipped out Shayne Gostisbehere in a salary cap move.
Ristolainen had expressed frustration about the Sabres' lack of playoff appearances and he moves to a team that disappointed last season but has the potential to get back to the postseason.
3:30 p.m. ET: The revised first-round order
1. Buffalo Sabres
2. Seattle Kraken
3. Anaheim Ducks
4. New Jersey Devils
6. Detroit Red Wings
7. San Jose Sharks
8. Los Angeles Kings
9. Vancouver Canucks
10. Ottawa Senators
11. Forfeited
12. Chicago Blackhawks
13. Calgary Flames
14. Buffalo Sabres (from Philadelphia Flyers in Rasmus Ristolainen trade)
15. Dallas Stars
16. New York Rangers
17. St. Louis Blues
18. Winnipeg Jets
19. Nashville Predators
20. Edmonton Oilers
21. Boston Bruins
22. Minnesota Wild
23. Detroit Red Wings (from Washington Capitals in Anthony Mantha trade)
24. Florida Panthers
25. Columbus Blue Jackets (from Toronto Maple Leafs in Nick Foligno trade)
26. Minnesota Wild (from Pittsburgh Penguins in Jason Zucker trade)
27. Carolina Hurricanes
28. Colorado Avalanche
29. New Jersey Devils (from New York Islanders in Kyle Palmieri/Travis Zajac trade)
30. Vegas Golden Knights
31. Montreal Canadiens
32. Columbus Blue Jackets (from Tampa Bay Lightning in David Savard trade)
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NHL draft: Live updates, analysis for picks and trades