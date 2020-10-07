NHL draft 2020: Preview, start time, pick order, live stream and how to watch Rounds 2-7

Everything Flyers fans need to know for Day 2 of NHL draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

After a busy night Tuesday with the first round, the Flyers are set for a busy day Wednesday with Rounds 2-7 to wrap up the 2020 NHL draft.

With the No. 23 overall pick on Day 1 of the draft, the Flyers selected forward Tyson Foerster.

On Day 2, the Flyers hold six picks: second round, 54th overall; fourth round, 116th overall; fifth round, 147th overall; sixth round, 178th overall; seventh round, 202nd overall; seventh round, 209th overall.

"We absolutely under no circumstances will go for position [in the second round]," Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said Tuesday. "Definitely take the best player like we did [in the first round]. There will still be, based on what our list looks now, there are at least 15 players right now I think we would be thrilled to select at 54, I think it’s probably 53 because there’s one voided pick. Basically we should have a really good chance at falling into one of those players. Regardless of the position, we’ll be very happy to call the name."

Here's everything you need to know for Day 2 of the draft:

Essentials, Day 2

When: Oct. 7 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Where: Draft is held virtually

Network: NHL Network

Live tracker: NHL.com

Order

