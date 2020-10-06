NHL draft 2020: Live updates, analysis of news, rumors from Day 1 (first round)

The NHL draft doesn't start until 7 p.m. ET (NBCSN), but that doesn't mean there won't be rumors and news to discuss throughout the day. While Tuesday will be dominated by the future, there is sure to be news surrounding other potential signings or trades as the draft collides with the opening of free agency later this week. Round 1 (check out the mock!) will be followed by Rounds 2-7 on Tuesday (11:30 p.m. ET, NHL Network). The New York Rangers are first on the clock, while the Ottawa Senators hold the most picks (12) in the draft.

USA TODAY Sports will be analyzing everything that happens throughout the day, including during Tuesday's first round.

Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, Golden Knights: With Robin Lehner entrenched as the Vegas Golden Knights' starting goalie after a five-year, $25 million extension, it seems like only a matter of time until Fleury, a fan favorite, is dealt. The issue is that Fleury carries a $7 million cap hit.

With Robin Lehner signed long-term in Vegas, Marc-Andre Fleury is likely to be traded before the season begins. More

Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larson, Coyotes: Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported Saturday that OEL is only willing to go to Boston or Vancouver, so that could complicate a trade, or make it less likely to get done this week. Still, Arizona seems motivated to move him and gain more cap flexibility and multiple pieces.

Forward Patrik Laine, Jets: When asked whether Laine could be traded, Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Chevaldayoff told NHL.com, "So we're looking at all our options, including potentially trading different players." Laine has a year left on his two-year, $13.5 million deal, and has 138 goals over 305 NHL games. He's only 22 years old.

1. New York Rangers

2. Los Angeles Kings

3. Ottawa Senators (from San Jose)

4. Detroit Red Wings

5. Ottawa Senators

6. Anaheim Ducks

7. New Jersey Devils

8. Buffalo Sabres

9. Minnesota Wild

10. Winnipeg Jets

11. Nashville Predators

12. Florida Panthers

13. Carolina Hurricanes (from Toronto)

14. Edmonton Oilers

15. Toronto Maple Leafs (from Pittsburgh)

16. Montreal Canadiens

17. Chicago Blackhawks

18. New Jersey (from Arizona)

19. Calgary Flames

20. New Jersey Devils (from Vancouver via Tampa Bay)

21. Columbus Blue Jackets

22. New York Rangers (from Carolina)

23. Philadelphia Flyers

24. Washington Capitals

25. Colorado Avalanche

26. St. Louis Blues

27. Anaheim Ducks (from Boston)

28. Ottawa Senators (from N.Y. Islanders)

29. Vegas Golden Knights

30. Dallas Stars

31. San Jose Sharks (from Tampa Bay)

