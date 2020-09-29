NHL draft 2020: Date, time and draft order for all 31 teams

Complete 2020 NHL draft order, including Flyers' 7 picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

After a long wait with the unprecedented stoppage because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 NHL draft has now quickly approached.

The first round will be held Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. ET, while Rounds 2-7 follow on Wednesday, Oct. 7, starting at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The draft will be held virtually.

With the first overall selection, the Rangers are expected to draft consensus No. 1 pick Alexis Lafreniere.

The Flyers hold seven picks and their first-round selection comes at No. 23 overall. The club has a first, second, fourth, fifth, sixth and two seventh-rounders.

"I think every year, the first round we typically go with the best player," Flyers assistant general manager Brent Flahr said Tuesday in a video interview. "After that, sometimes you go with maybe more positional needs if the players are equal.

"Obviously with our depth chart, you can take a look at it: left defense, we have some players coming. Right-shot defensemen, we’re getting a little thinner, we can maybe address that if it makes sense. Sometimes there’s just not players available when you're picking. Obviously up front, scoring would be something to address but it’s something you'd like to address every year, I don’t think it changes much.

"We’ll see how it plays out. We have guys targeted at each tier of the draft and we’ll try to do the best we can based on that."

Here is the full order for the 2020 NHL draft:

Round 1

1. New York Rangers

2. Los Angeles Kings

3. Ottawa Senators (from SJS)

4. Detroit Red Wings

5. Ottawa Senators

6. Anaheim Ducks

7. New Jersey Devils

8. Buffalo Sabres

9. Minnesota Wild

10. Winnipeg Jets

11. Nashville Predators

12. Florida Panthers

13. Carolina Hurricanes (from TOR)

14. Edmonton Oilers

15. Toronto Maple Leafs (from PIT)

16. Montreal Canadiens

17. Chicago Blackhawks

18. New Jersey Devils (from ARI)

19. Calgary Flames

20. New Jersey Devils (from VAN via TBL)

21. Columbus Blue Jackets

22. New York Rangers (from CAR)

23. Philadelphia Flyers

24. Washington Capitals

25. Colorado Avalanche

26. St. Louis Blues

27. Anaheim Ducks (from BOS)

28. Ottawa Senators (from NYI)

29. Vegas Golden Knights

30. Dallas Stars

31. San Jose Sharks (from TBL)

Round 2

32. Detroit Red Wings

33. Ottawa Senators

34. San Jose Sharks

35. Los Angeles Kings

36. Anaheim Ducks

37. Nashville Predators (from NJD)

38. Buffalo Sabres

39. Minnesota Wild

40. Winnipeg Jets

41. Carolina Hurricanes (from NYR)

42. Nashville Predators

43. Florida Panthers

44. Toronto Maple Leafs

45. Detroit Red Wings (from EDM)

46. Chicago Blackhawks (from PIT via VGK)

47. Montreal Canadiens

48. Montreal Canadiens (from CHI)

49. No selection (sanctions against ARI)

50. Calgary Flames

51. Los Angeles Kings (from VAN)

52. Ottawa Senators (from CBJ)

53. Carolina Hurricanes

54. Philadelphia Flyers

55. Detroit Red Wings (from WSH)

56. San Jose Sharks (from COL via WSH)

57. Montreal Canadiens (from STL)

58. Boston Bruins

59. Ottawa Senators (from NYI)

60. Los Angeles Kings (from VGK)

61. Ottawa Senators (from DAL via VGK)

62. Tampa Bay Lightning

Round 3

63. Detroit Red Wings

64. Ottawa Senators

65. Detroit Red Wings (from SJS)

66. Los Angeles Kings

67. Anaheim Ducks

68. Vegas Golden Knights (from NJD)

69. Carolina Hurricanes (from BUF)

70. Nashville Predators (from MIN)

71. Ottawa Senators (from WPG)

72. New York Rangers

73. Nashville Predators

74. Florida Panthers

75. Colorado Avalanche (from TOR)

76. Edmonton Oilers (optional to CGY, conditional to CHI)

77. Pittsburgh Penguins

78. Montreal Canadiens

79. Chicago Blackhawks

80. Washington Capitals (from ARI via COL)

81. Calgary Flames (conditional to CHI)

82. Vancouver Canucks

83. Los Angeles Kings (from CBJ via OTT and TOR)

84. New Jersey Devils (from CAR)

85. Tampa Bay Lightning (from PHI via SJS)

86. St. Louis Blues (from WSH via MTL)

87. Florida Panthers (from COL)

88. St. Louis Blues

89. Boston Bruins

90. New York Islanders

91. Vegas Golden Knights

92. New York Rangers (from DAL)

93. Tampa Bay Lightning

Round 4

94. Tampa Bay Lightning (from DET)

95. Ottawa Senators

96. Calgary Flames (from SJS via MTL and BUF)

97. Los Angeles Kings

98. Montreal Canadiens (from ANA)

99. New Jersey Devils

100. Buffalo Sabres

101. Minnesota Wild