NHL draft 2020: Date, time and draft order for all 31 teams

Jordan Hall

After a long wait with the unprecedented stoppage because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 NHL draft has now quickly approached.

The first round will be held Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. ET, while Rounds 2-7 follow on Wednesday, Oct. 7, starting at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The draft will be held virtually.

With the first overall selection, the Rangers are expected to draft consensus No. 1 pick Alexis Lafreniere.

The Flyers hold seven picks and their first-round selection comes at No. 23 overall. The club has a first, second, fourth, fifth, sixth and two seventh-rounders.

"I think every year, the first round we typically go with the best player," Flyers assistant general manager Brent Flahr said Tuesday in a video interview. "After that, sometimes you go with maybe more positional needs if the players are equal.

"Obviously with our depth chart, you can take a look at it: left defense, we have some players coming. Right-shot defensemen, we’re getting a little thinner, we can maybe address that if it makes sense. Sometimes there’s just not players available when you're picking. Obviously up front, scoring would be something to address but it’s something you'd like to address every year, I don’t think it changes much.

"We’ll see how it plays out. We have guys targeted at each tier of the draft and we’ll try to do the best we can based on that."

Here is the full order for the 2020 NHL draft:

Round 1

1. New York Rangers

2. Los Angeles Kings

3. Ottawa Senators (from SJS)

4. Detroit Red Wings

5. Ottawa Senators

6. Anaheim Ducks

7. New Jersey Devils

8. Buffalo Sabres

9. Minnesota Wild

10. Winnipeg Jets

11. Nashville Predators

12. Florida Panthers

13. Carolina Hurricanes (from TOR)

14. Edmonton Oilers

15. Toronto Maple Leafs (from PIT)

16. Montreal Canadiens

17. Chicago Blackhawks

18. New Jersey Devils (from ARI)

19. Calgary Flames

20. New Jersey Devils (from VAN via TBL)

21. Columbus Blue Jackets

22. New York Rangers (from CAR)

23. Philadelphia Flyers

24. Washington Capitals

25. Colorado Avalanche

26. St. Louis Blues

27. Anaheim Ducks (from BOS)

28. Ottawa Senators (from NYI)

29. Vegas Golden Knights

30. Dallas Stars

31. San Jose Sharks (from TBL)

Round 2

32. Detroit Red Wings

33. Ottawa Senators

34. San Jose Sharks

35. Los Angeles Kings

36. Anaheim Ducks

37. Nashville Predators (from NJD)

38. Buffalo Sabres

39. Minnesota Wild

40. Winnipeg Jets

41. Carolina Hurricanes (from NYR)

42. Nashville Predators

43. Florida Panthers

44. Toronto Maple Leafs

45. Detroit Red Wings (from EDM)

46. Chicago Blackhawks (from PIT via VGK)

47. Montreal Canadiens

48. Montreal Canadiens (from CHI)

49. No selection (sanctions against ARI)

50. Calgary Flames

51. Los Angeles Kings (from VAN)

52. Ottawa Senators (from CBJ)

53. Carolina Hurricanes

54. Philadelphia Flyers

55. Detroit Red Wings (from WSH)

56. San Jose Sharks (from COL via WSH)

57. Montreal Canadiens (from STL)

58. Boston Bruins

59. Ottawa Senators (from NYI)

60. Los Angeles Kings (from VGK)

61. Ottawa Senators (from DAL via VGK)

62. Tampa Bay Lightning

Round 3

63. Detroit Red Wings

64. Ottawa Senators

65. Detroit Red Wings (from SJS)

66. Los Angeles Kings

67. Anaheim Ducks

68. Vegas Golden Knights (from NJD)

69. Carolina Hurricanes (from BUF)

70. Nashville Predators (from MIN)

71. Ottawa Senators (from WPG)

72. New York Rangers

73. Nashville Predators

74. Florida Panthers

75. Colorado Avalanche (from TOR)

76. Edmonton Oilers (optional to CGY, conditional to CHI)

77. Pittsburgh Penguins

78. Montreal Canadiens

79. Chicago Blackhawks

80. Washington Capitals (from ARI via COL)

81. Calgary Flames (conditional to CHI)

82. Vancouver Canucks

83. Los Angeles Kings (from CBJ via OTT and TOR)

84. New Jersey Devils (from CAR)

85. Tampa Bay Lightning (from PHI via SJS)

86. St. Louis Blues (from WSH via MTL)

87. Florida Panthers (from COL)

88. St. Louis Blues

89. Boston Bruins

90. New York Islanders

91. Vegas Golden Knights

92. New York Rangers (from DAL)

93. Tampa Bay Lightning

Round 4

94. Tampa Bay Lightning (from DET)

95. Ottawa Senators

96. Calgary Flames (from SJS via MTL and BUF)

97. Los Angeles Kings

98. Montreal Canadiens (from ANA)

99. New Jersey Devils

100. Buffalo Sabres

101. Minnesota Wild

102. Montreal Canadiens (from WPG)

103. New York Rangers

104. Anaheim Ducks (from NSH via PHI)

105. Florida Panthers

106. Toronto Maple Leafs

107. Detroit Red Wings (from EDM)

108. Pittsburgh Penguins

109. Montreal Canadiens

110. Chicago Blackhawks

111. Arizona Coyotes

112. Los Angeles Kings (from CGY)

113. Vancouver Canucks

114. Columbus Blue Jackets

115. Carolina Hurricanes

116. Philadelphia Flyers

117. Washington Capitals

118. Colorado Avalanche

119. St. Louis Blues

120. New Jersey Devils (from BOS)

121. New York Islanders

122. Toronto Maple Leafs (from VGK)

123. Dallas Stars

124. Tampa Bay Lightning

Round 5

125. Detroit Red Wings

126. San Jose Sharks (from OTT)

127. San Jose Sharks

128. Los Angeles Kings

129. Anaheim Ducks

130. New Jersey Devils

131. Buffalo Sabres

132. Minnesota Wild

133. Winnipeg Jets

134. New York Rangers

135. Nashville Predators

136. Montreal Canadiens (from FLA)

137. Florida Panthers (from TOR)

138. Edmonton Oilers

139. Pittsburgh Penguins

140. Carolina Hurricanes (from MTL)

141. Chicago Blackhawks

142. Arizona Coyotes

143. Calgary Flames

144. Vancouver Canucks

145. Columbus Blue Jackets

146. St. Louis Blues (from CAR)

147. Philadelphia Flyers

148. Washington Capitals

149. Colorado Avalanche

150. St. Louis Blues

151. Boston Bruins

152. New York Islanders

153. Toronto Maple Leafs (from VGK)

154. Dallas Stars

155. Ottawa Senators (from TBL)

Round 6

156. Detroit Red Wings

157. Tampa Bay Lightning (from OTT)

158. Ottawa Senators (from SJS)

159. Los Angeles Kings

160. Anaheim Ducks

161. New Jersey Devils

162. Dallas Stars (from BUF via CAR and FLA)

163. Minnesota Wild

164. Winnipeg Jets

165. New York Rangers

166. Nashville Predators

167. Colorado Avalanche (from FLA)

168. Toronto Maple Leafs

169. Edmonton Oilers

170. Pittsburgh Penguins

171. Montreal Canadiens

172. Chicago Blackhawks

173. Arizona Coyotes

174. Calgary Flames

175. Vancouver Canucks

176. Columbus Blue Jackets

177. Toronto Maple Leafs (from CAR)

178. Philadelphia Flyers

179. Washington Capitals

180. Toronto Maple Leafs (from COL)

181. Ottawa Senators (from STL via EDM)

182. Boston Bruins

183. New York Islanders

184. Vegas Golden Knights

185. Dallas Stars

186. Tampa Bay Lightning

Round 7

187. Detroit Red Wings

188. Montreal Canadiens (from OTT)

189. Toronto Maple Leafs (from SJS)

190. Los Angeles Kings

191. Vancouver Canucks (from ANA)

192. New Jersey Devils

193. Buffalo Sabres

194. Minnesota Wild

195. Toronto Maple Leafs (from WPG via MIN)

196. New York Rangers

197. New York Rangers (from NSH)

198. Florida Panthers

199. Carolina Hurricanes (from TOR)

200. Edmonton Oilers

201. San Jose Sharks (from PIT)

202. Philadelphia Flyers (from MTL)

203. St. Louis Blues (from CHI via MTL)

204. Arizona Coyotes

205. Calgary Flames

206. New York Rangers (from VAN)

207. Columbus Blue Jackets

208. Carolina Hurricanes

209. Philadelphia Flyers

210. San Jose Sharks (from WSH)

211. Colorado Avalanche

212. Toronto Maple Leafs (from STL)

213. Boston Bruins

214. New York Islanders

215. Vegas Golden Knights

216. Buffalo Sabres (from DAL)

217. Tampa Bay Lightning

