NHL draft 2018: Preview, start time, pick order, live stream and how to watch Round 1
The 2018 NHL draft has arrived and the Flyers are about to get busy.
The team owns nine picks, including two in Friday night's first round.
Day 2 of the draft kicks off Saturday morning with Rounds 2-7. We'll have everything you need to know for then, but first, let's get you set for Day 1.
Essentials, Day 1
When: June 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: American Airlines Center (Dallas)
Network: NBCSN
Live stream: NBCSports
Social media: @NBCSPhilly
Order
1. Buffalo Sabres
2. Carolina Hurricanes
3. Montreal Canadiens
4. Ottawa Senators
5. Arizona Coyotes
6. Detroit Red Wings
7. Vancouver Canucks
8. Chicago Blackhawks
9. New York Rangers
10. Edmonton Oilers
11. New York Islanders
12. New York Islanders
13. Dallas Stars
14. Philadelphia Flyers
15. Florida Panthers
16. Colorado Avalanche
17. New Jersey Devils
18. Columbus Blue Jackets
19. Philadelphia Flyers
20. Los Angeles Kings
21. San Jose Sharks
22. Ottawa Senators
23. Anaheim Ducks
24. Minnesota Wild
25. Toronto Maple Leafs
26. New York Rangers
27. Chicago Blackhawks
28. New York Rangers
29. St. Louis Blues
30. Detroit Red Wings
31. Washington Capitals
Targets
The Flyers would like to add more pure goal-scoring wingers to their system, while general manager Ron Hextall said last week they need to "restock a little bit" on defense, preferably with a right-handed shot. And, the GM also likes to build down the middle with versatile centers, which he's done early the previous two drafts.
So, the Flyers could go a number of ways at picks Nos. 14 and 19.
Let's take a look at their potential first-round targets:
• Profile: RW Oliver Wahlstrom
• Profile: LW Grigori Denisenko
• Profile: C Jesperi Kotkaniemi
• Profile: C/LW Isac Lundestrom
Trades?
With two first-round spots and nine selections overall, the Flyers will certainly be open to trade talks, whether it's moving up, back or even a player.
Last year, Hextall made quite a bang on Day 1 shortly after 9:30 p.m. and swapped picks twice on Day 2.
What should we expect this time around?
• Will the Flyers make both of their 1st-round picks?
• Trade talks or contract talks? The latest on Simmonds
• Hextall doesn't plan on trading up in draft, but ...
• Moving up has been Hextall's draft strategy
• Flyers need to find needle in haystack on Day 2
Other recommended reading
• Prospects Flyers could select with 14th overall pick
• Prospects Flyers could select with 19th overall pick
• Ty Smith, with little bit of Gostisbehere and Provorov, should attract Flyers
• History of the 14th overall pick
• History of the 19th overall pick
• NHL draft position preview: Center
• NHL draft position preview: Left wing
• NHL draft position preview: Right wing