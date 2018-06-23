NHL draft 2018: Preview, start time, pick order, live stream and how to watch Rounds 2-7

Day 1 of the 2018 NHL draft is in the books.

Now it's time for Day 2.

After making two first-round selections Friday night, the Flyers own seven picks Saturday for Rounds 2-7.

A lot happens on Day 2, so let's get you set with everything you need to know.

Essentials, Day 2

When: June 23 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Where: American Airlines Center (Dallas)

Network: NHL Network

Live stream: NHL.com

Order

Recommended reading

After drafting a winger (Joel Farabee - No. 14) and center (Jay O'Brien - No. 19) in the first round Friday night, the Flyers will start to balance the scale Saturday.

It seems most plausible the Flyers will eye defensemen in the early rounds of Day 2. General manager Ron Hextall talked about the need to "restock" on the back end now that many of the organization's prized blue-line prospects are either with the big club or smelling the NHL roster.

"I would be shocked if we don't draft a couple of defensemen," Hextall said last week.

But don't think Hextall and company will focus solely on one position or need. The Flyers can still use more wingers in the system and the club will never shy away from adding versatile centers. The one area they may not touch is goalie.

And, with seven slots, Hextall will have options to move up or back. Last year on Day 2, he swapped picks twice.

Plenty can unfold.

One thing we're certain of is Hextall values all of his selections.

"We've got two seventh-round picks this year, they're friggin' important," he said last week. "We need to do our best to try to get the best guy and try to hit on a guy."

With that said, here are some recommended links ahead of Day 2.

