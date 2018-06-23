NHL draft 2018: Preview, start time, pick order, live stream and how to watch Rounds 2-7
Day 1 of the 2018 NHL draft is in the books.
Now it's time for Day 2.
After making two first-round selections Friday night, the Flyers own seven picks Saturday for Rounds 2-7.
A lot happens on Day 2, so let's get you set with everything you need to know.
Essentials, Day 2
When: June 23 at 11:30 a.m. ET
Where: American Airlines Center (Dallas)
Network: NHL Network
Live stream: NHL.com
Social media: @NBCSPhilly
Order
Round 2
32. Buffalo Sabres
33. Detroit Red Wings
34. Florida Panthers
35. Montreal Canadiens
36. Detroit Red Wings
37. Vancouver Canucks
38. Montreal Canadiens
39. New York Rangers
40. Edmonton Oilers
41. New York Islanders
42. Carolina Hurricanes
43. New York Islanders
44. Dallas Stars
45. St. Louis Blues
46. Washington Capitals
47. Washington Capitals
48. Ottawa Senators
49. Columbus Blue Jackets
50. Philadelphia Flyers
51. Los Angeles Kings
52. Toronto Maple Leafs
53. Pittsburgh Penguins
54. Anaheim Ducks
55. Arizona Coyotes
56. Montreal Canadiens
57. Boston Bruins
58. Colorado Avalanche
59. Tampa Bay Lightning
60. Winnipeg Jets
61. Vegas Golden Knights
62. Montreal Canadiens
Round 3
63. Minnesota Wild
64. Pittsburgh Penguins
65. Arizona Coyotes
66. Montreal Canadiens
67. Detroit Red Wings
68. Vancouver Canucks
69. Chicago Blackhawks
70. New York Rangers
71. Edmonton Oilers
72. New York Islanders
73. Arizona Coyotes
74. Arizona Coyotes
75. Dallas Stars
76. Toronto Maple Leafs
77. Boston Bruins
78. Colorado Avalanche
79. Anaheim Ducks
80. Columbus Blue Jackets
81. Detroit Red Wings
82. Los Angeles Kings
83. Toronto Maple Leafs
84. Detroit Red Wings
85. Anaheim Ducks
86. Minnesota Wild
87. Chicago Blackhawks
88. New York Rangers
89. Nashville Predators
90. Tampa Bay Lightning
91. Winnipeg Jets
92. Minnesota Wild
93. Washington Capitals
Round 4
94. Buffalo Sabres
95. Ottawa Senators
96. Carolina Hurricanes
97. Montreal Canadiens
98. Detroit Red Wings
99. Vegas Golden Knights
100. Dallas Stars
101. New York Rangers
102. Montreal Canadiens
103. New York Islanders
104. Carolina Hurricanes
105. Calgary Flames
106. Dallas Stars
107. St. Louis Blues
108. Calgary Flames
109. Colorado Avalanche
110. New Jersey Devils
111. Nashville Predators
112. Philadelphia Flyers
113. Los Angeles Kings
114. San Jose Sharks
115. Vegas Golden Knights
116. Anaheim Ducks
117. Buffalo Sabres
118. Toronto Maple Leafs
119. Boston Bruins
120. Chicago Blackhawks
121. Tampa Bay Lightning
122. Montreal Canadiens
123. San Jose Sharks
124. Washington Capitals
Round 5
125. Buffalo Sabres
126. Ottawa Senators
127. Philadelphia Flyers
128. Montreal Canadiens
129. Pittsburgh Penguins
130. Vancouver Canucks
131. Nashville Predators
132. New York Rangers
133. Edmonton Oilers
134. New York Islanders
135. Vegas Golden Knights
136. New Jersey Devils
137. Dallas Stars
138. St. Louis Blues
139. San Jose Sharks
140. Colorado Avalanche
141. New Jersey Devils
142. Chicago Blackhawks
143. Philadelphia Flyers
144. Los Angeles Kings
145. San Jose Sharks
146. Pittsburgh Penguins
147. Anaheim Ducks
148. Minnesota Wild
149. Toronto Maple Leafs
150. Winnipeg Jets
151. Nashville Predators
152. Tampa Bay Lightning
153. Winnipeg Jets
154. Vegas Golden Knights
155. Minnesota Wild
Round 6
156. Buffalo Sabres
157. Ottawa Senators
158. Arizona Coyotes
159. Detroit Red Wings
160. Detroit Red Wings
161. Vancouver Canucks
162. Chicago Blackhawks
163. New York Rangers
164. Edmonton Oilers
165. Los Angeles Kings
166. Carolina Hurricanes
167. Calgary Flames
168. Dallas Stars
169. St. Louis Blues
170. Florida Panthers
171. Colorado Avalanche
172. New Jersey Devils
173. Columbus Blue Jackets
174. Philadelphia Flyers
175. Los Angeles Kings
176. San Jose Sharks
177. Pittsburgh Penguins
178. Anaheim Ducks
179. Minnesota Wild
180. Vegas Golden Knights
181. Boston Bruins
182. San Jose Sharks
183. Tampa Bay Lightning
184. Winnipeg Jets
185. Vegas Golden Knights
186. Washington Capitals
Round 7
187. Buffalo Sabres
188. Ottawa Sabres
189. Arizona Coyotes
190. Philadelphia Flyers
191. Detroit Red Wings
192. Vancouver Canucks
193. Chicago Blackhawks
194. Ottawa Senators
195. Edmonton Oilers
196. New York Islanders
197. Carolina Hurricanes
198. Calgary Flames
199. Dallas Stars
200. St. Louis Blues
201. Florida Panthers
202. Colorado Avalanche
203. New Jersey Devils
204. Columbus Blue Jackets
205. Philadelphia Flyers
206. Tampa Bay Lightning
207. San Jose Sharks
208. Pittsburgh Penguins
209. Toronto Maple Leafs
210. Minnesota Wild
211. Toronto Maple Leafs
212. Boston Bruins
213. Nashville Predators
214. Tampa Bay Lightning
215. Winnipeg Jets
216. Carolina Hurricanes
217. Washington Capitals
After drafting a winger (Joel Farabee - No. 14) and center (Jay O'Brien - No. 19) in the first round Friday night, the Flyers will start to balance the scale Saturday.
It seems most plausible the Flyers will eye defensemen in the early rounds of Day 2. General manager Ron Hextall talked about the need to "restock" on the back end now that many of the organization's prized blue-line prospects are either with the big club or smelling the NHL roster.
"I would be shocked if we don't draft a couple of defensemen," Hextall said last week.
But don't think Hextall and company will focus solely on one position or need. The Flyers can still use more wingers in the system and the club will never shy away from adding versatile centers. The one area they may not touch is goalie.
And, with seven slots, Hextall will have options to move up or back. Last year on Day 2, he swapped picks twice.
Plenty can unfold.
One thing we're certain of is Hextall values all of his selections.
"We've got two seventh-round picks this year, they're friggin' important," he said last week. "We need to do our best to try to get the best guy and try to hit on a guy."
With that said, here are some recommended links ahead of Day 2.
