NHL: Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live updates

When: 7 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto.

TV: None.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; Wings radio affiliates).

Detroit Red Wings goalie Ville Husso (35) in goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during second period action at Little Caesars Arena Monday, October 3, 2022.

Game notes: The Red Wings used their top line — Dylan Larkin, Tyler Bertuzzi and Lucas Raymond — and their top four defensemen on Friday night against the Leafs at LCA, so we’re not sure what lineup new coach Derek Lalonde will pull out of his hat for their preseason finale at Scotiabank Arena. There’s a chance he could give 2021 first-round pick Simon Edvinsson one last look on defense as the team debates whether to start him in Detroit or Grand Rapids. One player who’ll definitely be starting the season in Detroit — and probably starting tonight in Toronto: goalie Ville Husso, who was acquired via trade from St. Louis in the offseason and signed to a three-year contract. It’s his turn in the rotation after Alex Nedeljkovic gave up two goals Friday night. Husso was mostly solid in net in his previous start, stopping 31 of 34 shots in the Wings’ 4-2 loss to the Washington Capitals on the road Wednesday.

The Wings will have a few days off after this one; their regular season doesn't start until Friday when the Montreal Canadiens — who had the league’s worst record last season, then won the draft lottery (so that’s how that works!) — hit LCA for the 2022-23 season opener. Toronto, meanwhile, will soften up the Habs a bit in their opener, hosting Montreal on Wednesday night.

