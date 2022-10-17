NHL: Detroit Red Wings game score vs. L.A. Kings: Time, TV, how to watch Game 3

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Game notes: The Kings, led by former Wings assistant Todd McLellan, were a surprise playoff team in the Pacific Division, taking the Edmonton Oilers all the way to Game 7 in the first round. That was despite getting just 10 points over 40 games from 2020 No. 2 overall pick Quinton Byfield, who just turned 20 in August. (Two picks later, the Wings selected Lucas Raymond, who has two assists in two games this season after posting 23 goals and 34 assists in 82 games last season.)

The secret? A vintage year from goalie Jonathan Quick, who delivered a 2.59 GAA and .910 save percentage at age 36. And so this season, the Kings are mostly running back the same crew (though they did add forward Kevin Fiala in an offseason trade with Minnesota). That plan depends pretty heavily on getting a repeat performance from Quick, now 37. Just how old is he? He was drafted a few months before Steve Yzerman retired as a player, and made his NHL debut the same season, 2007-08, as the Red Wings’ most recent Stanley Cup victory. Oof.

The Kings are hoping to work perennial “goalie of the future” Calvin Petersen into the crease a bit more, as he’s 28 and in his fifth season on the roster. His 2.89 GAA over the past TWO seasons (covering 72 games) is serviceable, through his .895 save percentage last season doesn’t exactly inspire thoughts that the future is now — especially after Petersen gave up six goals on 35 shots in Saturday’s 7-6 victory over the Wild. That likely means Quick, who started the Kings’ season-opening losses to Vegas and Seattle will patrol the crease at LCA tonight; he’s 12-14-1 in his career against the Wings (including wins in six of his past seven), with a 2.74 GAA and .906 save percentage.

After tonight’s game, the Wings have a few days off before heading to Chicago for a Friday night Original Six reunion with the Blackhawks. The Kings, meanwhile, are in the midst of an Eastern road trip, heading to Nashville on Tuesday, Pittsburgh on Thursday and Washington on Saturday. Hope they packed a couple changes of clothes.

ABOUT SATURDAY NIGHT:Red Wings improve to 2-0 with a 5-2 win at Devils, but lose Tyler Bertuzzi (hand)

THE DISH:Meet your 2022-23 Detroit Red Wings — who crave mac & cheese, bacon and kebob pizza

