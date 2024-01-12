Advertisement

NHL’s Dallas Stars deliver tremendous DeBoer tweet

Barry Werner

The Dallas Stars’ social media team were on target Friday.

After Alabama hired Washington coach Caleb DeBoer to replace Nick Saban, the Stars’ social team sensed an opportunity and nailed the one-timer.

The Stars’ coach is a DeBoer, however, Peter DeBoer. Someone with a brilliant touch found the perfect tweet.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire