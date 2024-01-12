NHL’s Dallas Stars deliver tremendous DeBoer tweet

The Dallas Stars’ social media team were on target Friday.

After Alabama hired Washington coach Caleb DeBoer to replace Nick Saban, the Stars’ social team sensed an opportunity and nailed the one-timer.

We know everyone has been asking… Head Coach Pete DeBoer is still the head coach of the Dallas Stars. Pete DeBoer is NOT leaving #TexasHockey to become the head coach of the University of Alabama football program. — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) January 12, 2024

The Stars’ coach is a DeBoer, however, Peter DeBoer. Someone with a brilliant touch found the perfect tweet.

