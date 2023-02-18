Connor McDavid, Connor Bedard reach 100-point mark on same night

On its own, Connor McDavid and Connor Bedard reaching 100 points so early in their respective seasons would be impressive. But for them to not just do it on the same day — Friday, Feb. 17 — but within an hour of each other? That’s the stuff of legends.

Connor McDavid: 100 points in 56 games

Remember McDavid’s feats in 2020-21? It’s okay if McDavid is operating at such a level that it might have slipped your mind. During that COVID-shortened season, there was a building-yet-absurd thought: could McDavid actually score 100 points in 56 games? With a ludicrous 42 points in his last 20 games, McDavid scored 105 points in 56 games.

Connor McDavid reached the 100-point mark in 56 games on Friday, while fellow phenom Connor Bedard notched the milestone in the WHL on the same night. (Getty Images)

McDavid hds two assists against the Rangers, so he’s actually already at 101 — just a touch off that last pace. McDavid scored his 100th point with a secondary assist on a Ryan Nugent-Hopkins power-play goal.

With 101 points in 56 games, that would put him on pace for 147-148 points over 82 contests. That would shatter last season’s already-stratospheric 123 points. (He’s also close to tying last season’s career high of 44 goals, as McDavid's notched 42 in 2022-23.)

McDavid’s already starting to approach a level where he’s either competing with himself (he’s the fastest to 100 since … he last did it) or history.

McDavid the fastest to hit 100 points since … McDavid 😅 pic.twitter.com/VcR5NG5QCj — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 18, 2023

Consider that McDavid’s six 100+ point seasons already ties Sidney Crosby for the most 100+ point seasons among active NHL players, despite Crosby’s 18 seasons compared to McDavid’s eight.

Another season, another 100-point performance by @cmcdavid97!



McDavid became the 16th player in NHL history with at least six 100-point campaigns and matched the most by an active skater.#NHLStats: https://t.co/sXF3vQNw1o pic.twitter.com/KHnpS467Dx — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 18, 2023

Bedard in rare company with back-to-back 100-point junior seasons

Could Connor Bedard end up being McDavid’s best competition in future scoring races? That’s a big ask, but Bedard accomplished at least one thing McDavid (barely) did not: back-to-back 100 point seasons at the junior level. (McDavid finished with 99 points in the OHL before scoring 123.)

On the back of a four-point Friday, Bedard now has 100 points in just 40 games for the WHL’s Regina Pats. Last season, Bedard generated exactly 100 points in 62 games. He’s also already authored consecutive seasons with at least 50 goals.

Like McDavid, Bedard reached 100 points with an assist.

🚨 SUZY HITS 30 🚨



Alexander Suzdalev goes top shelf on the power play for his 30th of the season to give us a 5-4 lead.#LegendsInTheMaking | @Capitals pic.twitter.com/BQyq8FuYow — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) February 18, 2023

Absurdly, Bedard’s scored at least four points in a quarter of his WHL games this season.

Connor Bedard with 2+2 tonight. It’s the 10th time this season he’s registered 4 or more points in a single game.



He’s up to an even 50 goals and 50 assists in 40 games on the season - 22 points ahead of 2nd place in WHL scoring — /Cam Robinson/ (@Hockey_Robinson) February 18, 2023

McDavid isn’t on this list, but Bedard joined some luminaries with consecutive 100+ point CHL seasons.

Notable CHL players with back-to-back 100-point seasons prior to turning 18



Connor Bedard

John Tavares

Sidney Crosby

Vincent Lecavalier

Mike Bossy pic.twitter.com/IxA1IGK0Hr — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) February 18, 2023

What a treat to watch these two phenoms lighting it up on a nightly basis.