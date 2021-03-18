Alex Ovechkin feeding one-timers to his toddler is both cute and terrifying

If genetics are any indication, Sergei Ovechkin will be terrorizing minor hockey goalies in no time. (Instagram/RMNB)

At just two-years-old, Alex and Nastya Ovechkin’s son Sergei already looks like he could fit into some NHL teams’ bottom-six.

Recently, Ovi Sr. was helping his toddler work on his slapshot inside the family house, and I must say, Junior's advanced skills are both impressive and terrifying.

Yeah, there’s the NHL’s greatest active goal-scorer feeding passes to little Sergei who’s firing nothing but smooth clap bombs into the cage. Also, check out the defense. In all honesty, I think Sergei held up better than some of the defenders Ovi has posterized during his career.

Also, in order to make Sergei more than a one-trick player, the Ovechkins have been making sure he puts in the reps on his backhand, too.

While ripping slapshots and backhanders in The Ovechkin Castle isn’t the same as doing it on the ice, I’ve got a feeling that part is coming soon. This past December, Sergei laced up the skates for the first time.

By the time this kid is four, I have no doubt in my mind he’ll be setting up shop in Alexander’s office and making goalies his age duck for cover.

Like father, like son.

