Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov suspended for vicious high-stick

Evgeny Kuznetsov of the Washington Capitals has been hit with a one-game suspension. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov has been suspended one game for high-sticking Vancouver Canucks defenseman Kyle Burroughs during Monday's matchup between the two teams.

The incident occurred late in the second period after Kuznetsov drove to the net, colliding with Burroughs as he moved across the crease. Kuznetsov was knocked to the ice, then swung his stick at Burroughs' face once he got back on his feet.

Kuznetsov needs a suspension for this. Blatant swing of his stick at the face of Burroughs. pic.twitter.com/K7jTL6c7X2 — Wyatt Arndt (@TheStanchion) October 18, 2022

The NHL's department of player safety deemed the action "an intentional stick swing towards an opponent that makes high contact." Kuznetsov asserted he did not intend to hit Burroughs so high, but "players must be held accountable for their stick at all times," per the league.

The 30-year-old Russian was assessed a minor penalty for high-sticking on the play. He remained in the contest and assisted on Washington's final three goals, including the game-winner, en route to a 6-4 victory.

Based on his average annual salary, Kuznetsov will forfeit over $42,000 as a result of the suspension. That money goes to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

This isn't the first time the NHL has suspended Kuznetsov over his career. He was given a three-game ban in 2019 after testing positive for cocaine while representing the Russian national team at the world championships that year. The International Ice Hockey Federation banned him from international play for four years as a result of the transgression.

Kuznetsov was also fined $5,000 for high-sticking Noel Acciari of the Florida Panthers during the 2022 playoffs and earned a $2,000 penalty for diving/embellishment in 2017.

Kuznetsov has been held without a goal through four games in 2022-23, but has registered four assists. He's coming off a season in which he recorded 24 goals and 54 assists in 79 contests.

The Capitals travel to Ottawa to play the Senators on Thursday and will look to improve upon their 2-2-0 record without one of their top offensive weapons in the lineup.

