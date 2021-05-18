Tom Wilson launches Curtis Lazar into outer space with monster hit

Tom Wilson sent Curtis Lazar flying into the Bruins bench with a monster hit in Game 2. (Getty Images)

Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson is known for his extracurricular acts of violence, but sometimes, his hits result in comedic gold.

In Game 2 of Washington's first-round series against Boston, Wilson lined up Bruins forward Curtis Lazar for a devastating bodycheck. Practically growing horns out of his helmet and turning a bright bull-like red as he charged towards his victim.

What happens then, is straight out of a Warner Brothers cartoon.

Tom Wilson sent Curtis Lazar to the moonpic.twitter.com/gbFXJjwN2R — Yahoo Sports NHL (@YahooSportsNHL) May 18, 2021

After an animated Wilson hunted down Lazar across the ice, the hit receiver bounced off of the Capitals winger with America’s Funniest Home Videos-like timing and is sent into the Bruins bench. Boston backup goaltender Jeremy Swayman got a face full of Curtis in an event that the victim will certainly get some laughs out of.

In the first matchup of the series, Wilson was able to score the opening goal and earned an assist on Nic Dowd’s overtime winner.

Already making an postseason impact beyond sending dudes into outer space.

