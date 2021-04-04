Canucks ravaged by COVID-19 outbreak as majority of team tests positive

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Steven Psihogios
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Vancouver Canucks won&#39;t be seeing any games for a while as the team is battling maybe the worst COVID-19 outbreak to hit professional sports. (Getty)
The Vancouver Canucks won't be seeing any games for a while as the team is battling maybe the worst COVID-19 outbreak to hit professional sports. (Getty)

The Vancouver Canucks’ COVID-19 outbreak continues to worsen as 16 players and three coaches have now been affected, according to Pierre LeBrun of TSN. LeBrun’s report also states the NHL is essentially operating under the expectation that all members of the team will test positive in the coming days. 

The Canucks are also being heavily affected by the P.1 variant of COVID-19 that was first identified in Brazil, which is something the NHL hasn’t dealt with yet, LeBrun notes. Some members of the team have fallen very ill as a result of the virus, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Earlier this week it was announced that Vancouver would have games postponed through Apr. 6 as two players and a member of the coaching staff tested positive for COVID-19. With the outbreak worsening, it can certainly be expected that the team will be sidelined longer than the initial timeline. LeBrun says that the NHL will likely have to schedule games beyond the current season end-date of May 11. This extension to the North Division’s schedule, however, doesn’t mean the playoff dates currently set for other divisions will be altered.

Vancouver will need to have multiple days of negative tests and the recovery of its players will be taken into consideration before the team can return to action, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet stated on Saturday’s Headlines.

The NHL has also sent a stern memo to all of its teams as a reminder to remain vigilant in following COVID-19 protocols, LeBrun reports.

More coverage from Yahoo Sports

Recommended Stories

  • The Latest: NHL juggles schedule after COVID postponements

    The NHL has moved Winnipeg's home game against Ottawa that was originally scheduled for May 7 to Monday. The league announced the schedule change Friday and said it was a result of recently postponed games affecting the Jets and Vancouver Canucks. The Canucks have had their games postponed through Tuesday after two players and a member of the coaching staff entered the league’s COVID protocol.

  • Canucks now have 14 players on COVID-19 protocol list

    Along with the 14 players they also have three coaches and a Taxi Squad Player in the protocol.

  • British triathlon specialist breaks 5km road world record - but will it count?

    A Scottish triathlon specialist ran an astonishing world-record beating time in the 5km road race on Saturday in the latest shock result from an athlete wearing 'super shoes'. Beth Potter, wearing carbon-plated Asics shoes, ran 14:41 at the Podium 5km, two seconds faster than the benchmark set in February by Beatrice Chepkoech in Monaco. The unstoppable rise of the 'super shoe' - and how it caused 'mayhem' in athletics However, her feat may not count in the record books due to World Athletics regulations that stipulate that anti-doping officials should have been on site at the meeting in Barrowford, Lancashire. While the Barrowford event has a licence permit from both Run Britain and the Association of Running Clubs (ARC), World Athletics requires a strict criteria on world record times - from course accuracy pre-race measurements and the presence of anti-doping officers. The sport will now wait for the governing bodies to make their judgement on the performance. Regardless of ratification, Potter's time is in fact the second-fastest in history after Joyciline Jepkosgei recorded 14:32 before the 5km became an official world record discipline in 2018.

  • Rule proposal will give kicking team a better chance to recover onside kicks

    Since the NFL changed the kickoff rules to prohibit a running start by the kicking team, onside kicks have become much less successful. A new rule proposal aims to change that. The proposed rule would require the receiving team to have no more than nine players lined up in the “setup zone,” which is defined [more]

  • Artemi Panarin with a Goal vs. Buffalo Sabres

    Artemi Panarin (New York Rangers) with a Goal vs. Buffalo Sabres, 04/03/2021

  • Evgenii Dadonov with a Goal vs. Montreal Canadiens

    Evgenii Dadonov (Ottawa Senators) with a Goal vs. Montreal Canadiens, 04/03/2021

  • NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers approaches guest hosting 'Jeopardy!' like 'any game I've ever played'

    NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is guest-hosting "Jeopardy!" Is fiancee Shailene Woodley a fan? "She will be, for the next two weeks," he says.

  • The Latest: SKorea's daily virus increase tops 500 again

    South Korea’s daily increase in coronavirus infections exceeded 500 for the fourth straight day, a pace unseen since January, as experts raise concern about another viral surge amid a slow rollout in vaccines. The 543 new cases reported by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Saturday brought the national caseload to 104,736, including 1,740 deaths. More than 320 of the new cases came from the Seoul metropolitan area, home to half of the country’s 51 million people, where officials have struggled to stem transmissions tied to various places, including bars, offices, factories, schools, and gyms.

  • Patchwork: Braves cover All-Star logo on jerseys, shift hats

    The Atlanta Braves looked a little patchwork in their second game of the season. The All-Star Game patch that appeared on the right sleeve of the Braves' jerseys during opening day was sewn over Saturday against Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park. The uniform change came a day after Major League Baseball announced that this summer's All-Star Game was being moved out of Atlanta over the sport's objections to sweeping changes to Georgia voting laws.

  • Evan Fournier is second Celtics player in 25 seasons to accomplish this feat

    Evan Fournier dropped 20 points in the fourth quarter of Friday night's win over the Rockets and made some Celtics history in the process.

  • 'F--- Sid:' Brandon Dubinsky sounds off on old nemesis Sidney Crosby

    Brandon Dubinsky still has an axe to grind with Sidney Crosby.

  • Biden’s spending plans collide with a resurgent U.S. economy

    The numbers signal the U.S. is well on its way toward a revival, one that’s widely expected to reach record levels of growth later this year.

  • This One Vaccine May Protect You Against All Variants, New Study Says

    Last month, COVID numbers plateaued and then recently, they started to climb again in a dangerous trajectory that suggests we’re far from out of the woods. Experts say that rising U.S. case counts are likely due to two things: relaxed restrictions and the presence of more contagious new variants from the U.K., Brazil, and South Africa. These strains add an unpredictable new element to the pandemic, which many medical professionals warn could thwart our efforts to reach herd immunity.Yet there are many reasons to be cautiously optimistic about the pandemic’s future, vaccines being chief among them. With three highly efficacious shots on the market, we now have a way to push back against these new COVID variants by slowing their spread. And while any of the current vaccines may be effective against emerging variants, only one company has formally assessed their own product and found it to be effective against these new threats. Read on to find out which vaccine was put to the test, and for more breaking vaccine news, check out Pfizer's Vaccine Protects You for at Least This Long, Study Finds. Pfizer generates neutralizing antibodies against all variants. A team of researchers from Pfizer and the University of Texas Medical Branch set out to answer the question of whether vaccines developed to fight older COVID variants would protect against newer strains. Ultimately publishing their results in the New England Journal of Medicine in March, they set up a lab trial to test antibodies in serum samples from 15 volunteers who had received both vaccine doses. Within this small sample, they found that the vaccine generated a “substantial” antibody response to lab-engineered versions of the virus variants.“Taken together, these findings indicate that this vaccine is likely to be effective against the variants studied, although precisely how effective they are in the real world will require data on the vaccine’s actual effect in populations, not just in laboratory studies such as this one,” reports BBC Science Focus Magazine. Further studies are likely to look at other aspects of immune response, including T-cell (cellular) immunity, they explain. And for more COVID news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. The Pfizer vaccine does protect against all variants, but not equally well. While Pfizer's vaccine appeared to protect against all of the new variants, the study found that it did so to varying degrees depending on variant type. The team discovered that the shot was most protective against the original strain and the B.1.1.7 variant first detected in the U.K., while eliciting a slightly lower response against the P.1 variant from Brazil. The Pfizer vaccine was found to be least against the B.1.351 variant first identified in South Africa.“Reassuringly, while the levels were lower for the [Brazilian and South African] variants, they were still substantial, and likely to indicate that the vaccine will be effective,” Peter English, MD, a consultant in communicable disease control, told Science Focus. And for more on how the Pfizer shot is performing, check out The Pfizer Vaccine Is 100 Percent Effective for People This Age, Study Says. Updated trial data suggests slightly lower overall efficacy. As Reuters reports, Pfizer announced a Phase 3 update to its trial data on April 1: their two-dose vaccine is now considered 91 percent effective, a slightly lower overall efficacy rate than previously announced.The additional data came from 12,000 individuals who had been inoculated for at least six months, as well as “a small subset of study volunteers in South Africa,” where the B.1.351 variant is prevalent. While at face value, this may seem to tarnish the results from the initial 44,000 volunteer trial, this news actually confirms that the Pfizer vaccine offers potent protection in an increasingly complicated pandemic landscape.And for more on how Pfizer is affecting patients, check out The One Side Effect That's Much More Common With Pfizer, Data Shows. We may still need booster shots. Though the current Pfizer vaccine appears to offer significant protection against COVID variants, the company reiterated recently that they are still anticipating a need for both booster shots and an upgraded vaccine.On Feb. 25, the pharmaceutical company announced that they would begin evaluating booster shots in relation to new variants. “We want to be prepared for different scenarios,” Ugur Sahin, CEO and Co-founder of BioNTech, which co-created the Pfizer vaccine, said in the announcement. “Therefore, we will be evaluating a second booster in the current regimen as well as preparing for a potential rapid adaption of the vaccine to address new variants which might escape the current version of our mRNA-based vaccine.” And for more on the Pfizer vaccine's efficacy, check out The Pfizer Vaccine May Be Less Effective If You Have This Common Condition.

  • Report: 49ers want a first-round pick for Jimmy Garoppolo

    Yes, Jimmy Garoppolo remains in the 49ers’ plans. Those plans include trying to trade him for more than they gave up to get him. More than three years after acquiring Garoppolo from the Patriots for a second-round draft pick, the 49ers want a first-round pick for the balance of Garoppolo’s contract, according to Mike Giardi [more]

  • Recap: No. 7 Washington comes-from-behind to take 2-1 victory over California

    Pac-12 Networks' Elise Woodward breaks down the action from No. 7 Washington men's soccer's 2-1 comeback victory over California on Saturday afternoon in Seattle. Things got started out right for the Golden Bears with an early goal from Alonzo Del Mundo in the games 13th minute. But the Huskies roared back with a penalty kick goal from Dylan Teves (24') to even the score at halftime. Washington took the lead in the second half when Lucas Meek found the net in the 58th minute. With the win, Washington improved to 9-2 overall and 6-2 in conference play.

  • JJ Redick was 'shocked' by Mavericks trade, says Pelicans front office was dishonest

    Redick says Pelicans executives weren't honest about trading him.

  • Is this the best pump fake in NCAA tournament history?

    DeJon Jarreau literally leapt over Jared Butler after biting on a pump fake.

  • Davante Adams shares who around the NFL he'd most like to play alongside, the joys of being a #GirlDad

    The four-time Pro Bowler offered up high praise for a former divisional rival.

  • Game Recap: Lakers 115, Kings 94

    The Lakers defeated the Kings, 115-94. Kyle Kuzma led the way for the Lakers with a season-high 30 points, along with five rebounds and three assists, while Dennis Schroder added 17 points, four rebounds and eight assists in the victory. Harrison Barnes tallied 26 points (9-10 FG), five rebounds and five assists for the Kings in the losing effort. The Lakers improve to 31-18 on the season, while the Kings fall to 22-27.

  • MLB on the Record: AL West GMs discuss their competitive windows as Astros again loom

    Executives answer the burning questions about where their teams stand as division enters a time of flux.