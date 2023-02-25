Canucks acquire Vitali Kravtsov from Rangers for prospect, draft pick

The New York Rangers traded 2018 lottery pick Vitali Kravtsov to the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. (Getty Images)

The Vancouver Canucks have acquired forward Vitali Kravtsov from the New York Rangers in exchange for for forward Will Lockwood and a 2026 seventh-round pick.

GM Patrik Allvin announced today that the Vancouver Canucks have acquired F Vitali Kravtsov from the New York Rangers in exchange for F William Lockwood and a 7th round pick in the 2026 NHL entry draft. pic.twitter.com/emb19y87q9 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 25, 2023

In 28 NHL games this season, Kravtsov has registered three goals and six points. In 45 career NHL games, the 23-year-old has five goals and five assists. Kravtsov was selected by the Rangers with the ninth-overall pick of the 2018 NHL Draft.

The Vladivostok, Russia native is signed to a one-year, $875,000 contract, and is set become a restricted free agent in the offseason.

Earlier this month, Kravtsov and his agent reportedly requested a trade out of New York, according to the New York Post's Larry Brooks.

After not making the Rangers' opening night roster to start the 2021-22 season, Kravtsov reportedly refused to report to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack, and was given permission to facilitate a trade away from the Rangers. He was eventually loaned to the KHL's Traktor Chelyabinsk, and signed a one-year contract with the Rangers in June 2022.

Lockwood, a third-round pick of the Canucks in 2016, has failed to record a point in 15 career NHL games. The 24-year-old has 25 points in 46 games with the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks this season.