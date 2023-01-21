Canadiens' Cole Caufield to miss remainder of season with shoulder injury

The Montreal Canadiens announced on Saturday that leading scorer Cole Caufield will miss the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury. (Getty Images)

Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield will miss the rest of the 2022-23 NHL season after suffering a right shoulder injury that will require surgery, the team announced Saturday.

Caufield will undergo surgery "in the near future", and an update on the timeline for his recovery will be provided after the procedure.

According to Sportsnet's Eric Engels, the 22-year-old had been playing with the injury for a significant chunk of the season.

Canadiens say that Cole Caufield has been playing with this shoulder injury for a while. More of an update coming before Martin St. Louis addresses media this morning. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) January 21, 2023

Caufield was in the midst of a career year, scoring 26 goals and registering 10 assists for 36 points in 46 games.

