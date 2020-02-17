NHL Calendar
Feb. 24 - Trade deadline, 3 p.m. EST.
March 2-4 - General managers meeting, Boca Raton, Fla.
April 4 - Regular season ends.
April 8 - Stanley Cup playoffs begin.
May 8-24 - IIHF World Championship, Zurich/Lausanne, Switzerland.
June 1-6 - NHL scouting combine, Buffalo, N.Y.
June 13 - Last possible day of Stanley Cup Final.
June 17 - NHL awards, Las Vegas.
June 26-27 - NHL draft, Montreal.
July 1 - Free agency begins, noon EDT.
