Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark scores on empty net

Linus Ullmark gave the NHL-leading Boston Bruins yet another thing to celebrate with a goalie goal on Saturday. (Getty Images)

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a goalie goal!

On Saturday, Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark let his intrusive thoughts win when he had a few seconds with the puck and an empty net on the other end, letting it rip and watching the puck sail into the Vancouver Canucks cage to cement the Bruins' 3-1 win.

🚨 LINUS ULLMARK 🚨



WE HAVE A GOALIE GOAL. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ym7OLU0jlU — NHL (@NHL) February 26, 2023

The celebration was as wholesome as one would expect it to be, with his teammates crowding him on the ice while the rest celebrated amongst themselves on the bench. Ullmark even made sure to go through the celly line like any skater would after a goal.

Even better than the goal, perhaps, was backup goalie Jeremy Swayman's reaction after the final buzzer, jumping into his partner's arms for a special edition of their now-famous goalie hug, performed after every win.

Jeremy Swayman was HYPED for Linus Ullmark's goal.



Bruins are 45-8-5. pic.twitter.com/127uoRcPy7 — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) February 26, 2023

Ullmark and the Bruins have every right to be celebrating so extravagantly, as they're running away with the Presidents' Trophy with a 45-8-5 record and 95 points, nine more than the second-place Carolina Hurricanes.

The 29-year-old netminder is also in prime position to win his first Vezina Trophy, leading the league in wins (30), goals against average (1.86) and save percentage (.938). Ullmark's goal is the first of his career, and only his third-ever point in the NHL.

🎥 Linus Ullmark on scoring his first NHL goal: "It's hard to describe what I'm feeling right now..I have to digest it..I'm just so bloody happy." pic.twitter.com/LoUm76qmRT — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 26, 2023

The Lugnvik, Sweden native is only the 16th goalie in NHL history to score a goal, the first to do it since Pekka Rinne in January 2020, and the only Bruins goalie to ever manage the milestone.

Boston's win over the Canucks on Saturday was their sixth in a row. Hampus Lindholm and Brad Marchand scored the Bruins' first two of the night in the second period, and Ullmark's tally ended Vancouver's attempt at a comeback after Brock Boeser had cut the lead to one with his 11th goal of the season in the third period. Ullmark made 26 saves to add to his marker for arguably the most memorable win of his career.