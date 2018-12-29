NHL - Boston's Backes banned three games for illegal head check

(Reuters) - Boston Bruins forward David Backes has been suspended for three games for an illegal check to the head of New Jersey Devils forward Blake Coleman during a National Hockey League game on Thursday.

The league announced the ban on Friday.

Backes, 34, considered a repeat offender, will forfeit more than $219,000 in pay.

He was assessed a minor penalty for the incident, which sent Coleman to the ice though he got to his feet quickly and stayed in the game.

The ban means Backes will miss Tuesday's Winter Classic outdoor game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium in Indiana.

Backes was previously suspended in March for three games for an interference hit in a game against the Detroit Red Wings.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford)