Bruins' Milan Lucic pleads not guilty to assaulting wife amid domestic abuse allegations

The Bruins forward was charged with assault and battery against a family member.

Bruins forward Milan Lucic will be arraigned in court on Tuesday. (Photo by Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

This story contains references to domestic assault allegations

Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic was arrested early Saturday morning and charged after an alleged domestic incident.

On Monday, more details were revealed as Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli reported that "a 911 call was made on Friday night saying that Lucic attempted to choke his wife, Brittany, after a verbal argument allegedly turned physical."

Lucic was arraigned on Tuesday, where he pled not guilty to a charge of assault and battery against a family member. His pre-trial hearing is set for Jan. 19.

According to a copy of the police report obtained by the Boston Globe, Lucic's wife, Brittany, alleges Lucic also pulled her hair, while officers responding to the scene noted "redness on the victim’s chest area." According to the police report, Brittany said Lucic couldn’t find his cell phone after returning home and "began yelling at her, demanding his phone back."

She told Lucic she didn’t have his phone or know where it was, according to the report, and started walking away from Lucic before the 35-year-old allegedly "grabbed her by the hair and pulled her backwards."

Police added the Bruins forward appeared to be "intoxicated" when he answered the door upon their arrival at the residence. After informing Lucic of his arrest, officers noticed shards of glass on the floor along with a broken lamp on a nightstand as they escorted the NHL veteran to his bedroom to get clothing before taking him to the station.

The Bruins on Saturday announced that Lucic is stepping away from the NHL.

"Milan is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team," the Bruins' statement read.

"The organization takes these matters very seriously and will work with the Lucic family to provide any support and assistance they may need. We will have no further comment at this time."

Bruins captain Brad Marchand also commented on his teammate's arrest in the hours following the incident:

"The biggest thing for us is we care a lot about their family," Marchand told reporters on Saturday. "We're a family in here, we're all very, very, very close, so we're obviously very concerned and upset for them for what they're going through."

"We have a lot of support for Brittany [Lucic’s wife] and the kids and Lucic himself. Because of that respect for them, you know, that’s going to be it for now," he added.

Lucic, who has been sidelined with an ankle injury since Oct. 21, re-signed in Boston on a one-year deal this past offseason after spending the first eight years of his career with the Bruins.