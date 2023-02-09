Blues reportedly trade star forward Vladimir Tarasenko to Rangers

The St. Louis Blues are trading star forward Vladimir Tarasenko to the New York Rangers in exchange for a package that includes forward Sammy Blais and draft-pick compensation.

Defenseman Niko Mikkola is also headed to the Rangers in the deal.

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff was the first to report the trade. Tarasenko waived his no-trade clause in order to join the Rangers.

Tarasenko has recorded 10 goals and 29 points in 38 games with the Blues this season. The 31-year-old winger has spent his entire career with the Blues after being drafted 16th overall in 2010, helping the club win its lone Stanley Cup in 2019.

Longtime Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko is joining the Rangers. (Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images)

Once considered one of the NHL’s preeminent offensive talents, Tarasenko has been hampered by three shoulder surgeries over a 28-month span, but he is in the middle of a resurgent campaign. Tarasenko will still provide surplus value to the Rangers’ top-six, bolstering a group that is looking to make a run at the Cup following last year’s appearance in the Eastern Conference final.

A change of scenery could be helpful for Tarasenko. Although he’s still scoring at a top-six rate, the Blues only controlled 45 percent of the expected goals at 5-on-5 when he was on the ice. With improved linemates and direction, Tarasenko ought to prosper with the Rangers.

Tarasenko was named to his fourth All-Star game this season, representing the Blues at the annual showcase.

New York has struggled to find consistent line combinations throughout the season, but Tarasenko could be slotted alongside Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad to form a unit that would possess three lethal scoring talents with high-end speed, puck skills and playmaking ability. Although the Rangers have struggled at times to light the lamp, they now have three scoring lines that can be deployed effectively in what should be an unabated arms race at the top of the Metropolitan Division.

#NYR currently have $1,521,427 in cap space which is equivalent to $4,397,875 in current cap space today.



This would suggest that the Blues are either retaining salary on Tarasenko, or another player off the Rangers active roster is part of the deal. https://t.co/RCxaF7Pe2m — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) February 9, 2023

Tarasenko is slated to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season but the Rangers almost certainly will work to find a long-term deal that satisfies both parties. There is no cure stronger than winning and if Tarasenko can help the Rangers lift their first Stanley Cup since 1994, we can only imagine he’ll be inclined to stay under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden for the foreseeable future.

