A Blackhawks prospect chose to wear this Halloween costume for some absurd reason

Chicago Blackhawks prospect Artur Kayumov decided to treat Halloween as an occasion to needlessly offend a very large amount of people. (Photo via Instagram/kayumov_16)

The Blackhawks are the hockey world's center of attention after the findings of an investigation into an internal cover-up of a sexual assault came to light last week, so it’s only natural that someone in the organization adds a little more gasoline to the problematic fire for absolutely no reason at all.

Chicago prospect Artur Kayumov decided to take Halloween as an occasion to offend.

On an Instagram post which has since been deleted, Kayumov, who hails from Russia, poses with who is most likely his partner, with an Arab Keffiyeh over his head and wearing a traditional men’s prayer dress — and of course an assault rifle just for show. To make matters worse, his girlfriend or wife is wearing a saree, a traditional Indian garment, so it’s not only a racist costume, but an ignorant one as well.

Kayumov also posted another picture to his Instagram story.

This show of somewhat honest bigotry is certainly not an isolated instance, as one Arab hockey fan points out.

Hi, my name is Hadi. I'm an Arab who's desperately trying to make it in the hockey industry.



This is how some of my potential colleagues/employers perceive my culture. Many of them are in positions of authority and/or hiring power, across various sectors of the hockey world. 1/ https://t.co/gzctAljxNQ — Hadi Kalakeche (@HadiK_Scouting) November 1, 2021

It'd be much less hurtful without the weaponry, which firmly attaches the concept of violence to anyone who looks or dresses like this.



It still hurts without it, though. We're not costumes for you to caricature and bastardize. — Hadi Kalakeche (@HadiK_Scouting) November 1, 2021

In what is no doubt the most troubling time for the NHL — and the Blackhawks specifically — in recent memory, maybe a terrible and offensive Halloween costume isn’t the best thing to flaunt.

A second-round pick in 2016, the 23-year-old Kayumov has played his last five seasons for the KHL’s Lokomotiv Yaroslavl.

