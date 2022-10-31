10 biggest celebrity NHL fans

Written by Compose.ly Staff

Hockey fans are a passionate bunch, and celebrities are no different. Here is the list of the biggest celebrity NHL fans.

Snoop Dogg

The multi-platinum rapper and entertainment icon is an OG hockey fan. In the 1994 music video Gin and Juice, Snoop Dogg donned jerseys from the Los Angeles Kings, Pittsburgh Penguins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins and the AHL’s Springfield Indians.

His association with the Kings has included performing as the house DJ, announcing the lineup before the game, and dropping the ceremonial puck. Snoop Dogg was also included as a player-commentator in EA Sports’ NHL 20 video game.

Snoop Dogg has been a big NHL fan over the years. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Will Ferrell

Yes, Ron Burgundy is a big-time Los Angeles Kings fan. Ferrell once did the play-by-play for the Kings dressed as Burgundy, his character from Anchorman. The comic actor is a photographer’s delight because of his antics at the game.

Vince Vaughn

Ferrell’s Anchorman co-star is a lifelong Chicago Blackhawks fanatic. When he’s not at the United Center cheering for his team, he plays a Blackhawks fan in movies such as The Dilemma.

Jon Hamm

The Emmy-winning actor is a St. Louis native and a diehard supporter of the Blues. Such has been his devotion that when the Blues won their first Stanley Cup in 2019, the players invited Hamm and cheered as the Mad Men star drank beer out of the trophy.

In April, Hamm was the lucky charm when he walked into the booth and called the action as the Blues turned a 2-0 deficit into a 6-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks.

Blues fan and actor Jon Hamm hoists the Stanley Cup during the St. Louis championship parade in 2019. (Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports)

Will Arnett

Born and raised in Toronto, Will Arnett has been a fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The comedian — known for his roles in Arrested Development and BoJack Horseman — wrote a 2007 article for The Hockey News about the Maple Leafs’ 40-season Stanley Cup drought.

He hosted the 2016 NHL Awards, and in 2021, the 52-year-old was roped in by Amazon to narrate the Leafs’ Docuseries All Or Nothing.

Michael Bublé

Like many Canadian kids, Buble wanted to “be Gary Lupul, I wanted to be Patrik Sundstrom and Ivan Hlinka.”

Buble instead chose music and ended up winning four Grammy awards. But he remains a passionate hockey fan. Earlier this month, the 47-year-old performed in Buffalo, donning a Buffalo Sabres jersey. During the show, Buble exclaimed, “ the Maple Leafs can suck it.”

Carrie Underwood

One half of the ultimate NHL power couple, Underwood is the wife of former Nashville Predators captain and Ontario native Mike Fisher. It is no surprise that Underwood — the winner of the fourth season of American Idol turned country music queen — is an outspoken hockey fan.

Carrie Underwood and former NHL player Mike Fisher attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT)

Cobie Smulders

In the megahit TV series How I Met Your Mother, Smulders portrayed Robin Scherbatsky, a Canucks-obsessed Canadian. It wasn’t much of a stretch for Smulders, a Vancouver native.

In 2011, she told Canucks.com that “growing up, I loved and was obsessed with Pavel Bure, like crazy.” Earlier this month, Smulders made an appearance at a Canucks preseason game.

Eli Manning

Manning retired in 2019 as a two-time Super Bowl MVP with the New York Giants. It is no surprise the NFL legend is a regular at the Rangers games. He has invited retired Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist on The Eli Manning Show.

Manning’s hockey fandom is also a little personal, as his daughter has taken up the sport.

Joe Manganiello

The charismatic actor known for Spider-Man and Magic Mike is a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. The 45-year-old first collaborated with his favorite team at the 2017 NHL Awards show, where he narrated the Penguins’ 50th-anniversary documentary.

Then earlier this year, he unveiled a new hockey project: “ Sidney Crosby: The Rookie Year.”

