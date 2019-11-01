NHL Best Bets for the Weekend

We head into a weekend crammed with hockey action, culminating in a Sunday night showdown between two teams that have a history of winning on the road against each other. We break down the odds for that game and much more as we bring you the top betting notes, trends and predictions in the NHL.

Don't be surprised to see the Colorado Avalanche enjoying a first intermission lead as they look to continue their hot start to the season Friday night against visiting Dallas. The Avalanche have excelled in a variety of ways en route to the best record in the Western Conference, including an impressive first-period showing: Colorado ranks second in the league in scoring over the opening 20 minutes (17) while boasting a +3 goal differential for the period.

Dallas, on the other hand, has scored just nine times in the opening frame with a -1 differential. We like Colorado on the first-period moneyline.

DON'T BE FOOLED

You might see two high-powered teams in the Edmonton Oilers and Pittsburgh Penguins facing off Saturday afternoon and immediately mash the Over. But don't be so hasty: these teams have actually been a superior Under play in recent meetings, having combined for five or fewer goals in four of six encounters in which Oilers mega-star Connor McDavid has played.

But if you're not convinced, you could certainly opt for some player point props instead; McDavid has 10 points in six meetings with the Penguins, while Pittsburgh superstar Sidney Crosby has points in three straight games vs. the Oilers.

THE CURE FOR WHAT AILS THEM?

The Chicago Blackhawks have had all sorts of problems generating offense this season, particularly on the road. But a trip to Staples Center could be the remedy for their offensive maladies as they tangle with the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday Night. The Blackhawks have scored just three goals in their first three games away from Chicago; only the New Jersey Devils have been less proficient on the road.

The Kings have accommodated many a visitor in the early part of the season, boasting a hideous 3.33 home goals-against average that ranks eighth-worst in the league as of Friday. We see Chicago breaking out here.

HOME-ICE DISADVANTAGE

The road team has been strangely dominant in the recent head-to-head series between the Calgary Flames and Washington Capitals, which resumes Sunday Night at Capital One Arena. The road team has prevailed in eight of the previous 11 meetings, though the Capitals swept their two-game series last season and have won three of the past four encounters overall.

That said, Calgary was one of the top road teams in the NHL last season, with its 24 away victories ranking second-best in the league. And as good as Washington has been this year, it enters Friday with a minus-1 goal margin in five home games.

GOALIE PROFILE: Matt Murray, PITTSBURGH PENGUINS

Oddsmakers seem to have high expectations of the Penguins on a yearly basis, which means less profit opportunity for Pittsburgh bettors. But Murray has helped keep the Penguins in the black in the early going, with Pittsburgh entering Friday at +1.57 units won for the season.

Murray is off to a sensational start; his seven wins rank second (behind only former teammate Marc-Andre Fleury) while he sits sixth in goals-against average (2.20) and ninth in save percentage (.923). His netminding prowess is a major reason why Pittsburgh is 5-8 O/U despite owning one of the top scoring averages in the NHL.

INJURY UPDATE, F Patrik Laine, WINNIPEG JETS

The Jets have a litany of injury concerns at the moment – and while Patrik Laine's certainly isn't the most serious, it could very well have the biggest short-term impact as Winnipeg visits San Jose on Friday night. Laine is day-to-day with what the team is calling a "minor" lower-body injury, but he won't be in action against the Sharks.

Laine has been one of the offensive lynch pins for the Jets this season, sharing the team lead with 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 12 games. What was already going to be a difficult task becomes even tougher for the Jets, which is why we like the home team on the -1.5 puck line.

HAT TRICK TRENDS

• Scores are starting to creep up, as evidenced by last week's eye-opening totals trends. There were 24 Overs in the previous seven-day period, compared to only 15 Unders in that same span; extra-time games played a big part, going 7-3 O/U. That puts the Over tally at 100 for the season, with the Under at 87 – so don't be surprised to see a few more 6.5s moving forward.

• Peter MacDougall has finally been unseated as the Over King of the Referees. Eric Furlatt has taken the lead in total Over value produced in his games, with 6.48 units won thanks to an incredible 8-1 O/U mark so far; teams are averaging 7.2 goals per game in his assignments. MacDougall (9-3 O/U, +5.70 units, 6.92 gpg) is a close second.

• Two teams stand out above the rest from a totals perspective entering Friday's slate of games. The Capitals have been the strongest Over play in the league with 10 games that have surpassed the total, while the Stars are the only team in the league with double-digit Under results (10) at this point in the season.