NHL best and worst: Alex Lyon is saving the Panthers season

Journeyman goaltender Alex Lyon has caught fire and is almost singlehandedly guiding the Panthers into the playoffs. (Getty Images)

The NHL season is coming down to the wire, with just a couple of games left on the docket until the postseason arrives.

With just a few spots left up for grabs and some seeding jockeying left to sort out, we’ve got everything you’ll want to see from this past week of NHL action in this week’s edition of the NHL’s Best and Worst.

Player of the week: Alex Lyon

The Florida Panthers looked down and out not long ago, with the Atlantic’s three division spots slipping out of sight and the Ottawa Senators and Buffalo Sabres hot on their heels. Fast forward to the first week of April, however, and the Cats have found a saviour in the form of Alex Lyon.

The 30-year-old career backup has come out of nowhere to snatch Florida’s net from Sergei Bobrovsky in convincing fashion. His .959 save percentage this week was second amongst all netminders with more than one start, while nobody faced more rubber than the former Yale Bulldog, including a remarkable 56-save performance against the Senators on Thursday to set a franchise record for saves in a game.

With 3 wins this week to make it 5 straight, @FlaPanthers netminder Alex Lyon led the league in saves with 116, including a 56-save performance, and recorded his first career shutout to earn the title of NHLPA Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/F1Bg4xvkNf — NHLPA (@NHLPA) April 7, 2023

Goal of the week

The early returns on Alexis Lafrenière’s career have been a mixed bag for a first-overall pick. The highly touted 21-year-old hasn’t quite blossomed into the superstar he was projected to be, but he’s still been a productive player for the Rangers and is currently closing in on his first 40-point season in the NHL. Not to mention, if Lafrenière can flash high-skill plays like this, there may be hope yet that there’s more in the tank for the high-flying youngster.

Slick moves by Alexis Lafreniere. 🥵 pic.twitter.com/MeBb0uKEkg — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 2, 2023

Save of the week

With the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights deadlocked at 1-1 through overtime in a potential playoff preview, this one needed a shootout and a hero. Enter Jake Oettinger, who’s emerged as a workhorse for the Stars this season, as he absolutely robs Golden Knights shooter Paul Cotter with a remarkable toe save to seal the win and push Dallas into a tie for the Central Division lead.

Jake Oettinger with a ridiculous toe save in the shootout pic.twitter.com/5NwvVUNIXP — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) April 8, 2023

Dish of the week

Matias Maccelli looks like a star in the making down in the desert, as the rookie sits just eight points back of the scoring lead despite playing 15 fewer games than Matty Beniers. The Finnish phenom has been a revelation for Arizona, with his deft playmaking giving Coyotes fans plenty to dream about for the coming years. That sixth sense is perfectly exemplified on this play, as Maccelli somehow found a way to set Barrett Hayton up with a fantastic pass.

Barrett Hayton whips home Maccelli's wicked feed to get the Coyotes on the board in the 2nd!#Yotes pic.twitter.com/vjPYfZypwi — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) April 7, 2023

Hands of the week

Hey, asking for a friend, are player-coaches still allowed in the NHL? There might be a non-zero chance that Martin St. Louis could play in the Canadiens' top-six given all of their injuries, and if this beauty of a shootout goal during Habs practice earlier this week is any indication, he might just be one of the team’s better options at the moment.

Imagine if they let coaches go in the shootout 👀 pic.twitter.com/p0Bljo83Rm — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) April 7, 2023

Hit of the week

In a chippy, playoff-style showdown between the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning, Braden Schneider showed off all 6-foot-3 of his bulky frame as he levelled Bolts forward Nick Paul at the blue line with a clean, standup hit.

MASSIVE hit by Braden Schneider leads to another tilt 🥊 pic.twitter.com/lR8ydTDDy8 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 6, 2023

Quote of the week

Talk about burning bridges. Former Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat did not hold back post-game after the Islanders' gutsy 4-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night, riling up the home crowd while throwing salt in the gaping wound he left with his exit from Vancouver.

Bo Horvat on #Islesnation and playing at UBS Arena 🥶🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/thCi6q7OxC — Isles on MSGSN (@IslesMSGN) April 9, 2023

“Makes me look like a good guy”

Brad Marchand and the Boston Bruins took on the St. Louis Blues last Sunday in a battle between the Haves and Have-Nots of the NHL this season. Before the game, the NHL’s top pest took a moment to chat with Paul Bissonnette and the NHL on TNT panel pre-game, touching on fellow heel Jordan Binnington and his recent antics.

Marchand on facing Binnington and of course, the prestigious Mr. TNT award 🏆 pic.twitter.com/aT7iyJ1bpN — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) April 2, 2023

Jett set

With the Maple Leafs up 7-1 in the dying moments of their game against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night, University of Toronto netminder and emergency backup Jett Alexander got the call to relieve Ilya Samsonov and close out his first (and likely only) NHL game.

The Maple Leafs recalled University of Toronto goalie Jett Alexander as backup tonight.



He played the final minute, as the Leafs were up 7-1 💙 pic.twitter.com/dzJcZHvjeg — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 9, 2023

The moment was obviously special for Alexander and his family, but perhaps more interesting were the post-game comments from Canadiens defenseman Chris Wideman, who took exception to the decision with a snippy soundbite.

“They’ll get what they deserve in a few weeks,” … Habs Chris Wideman on #Leafs bringing in ATO Jett Alexander — Kevin McGran (@kevin_mcgran) April 9, 2023

How old are these guys?

Look, I’m younger than a bunch of these guys in the video, but come on. This video from NHL Social is further proof that these dudes are ‘head empty, just vibes’. To be fair, when you’re playing pro hockey for a living, that’s as good an excuse as any to have your head in the clouds.

I hate this. I’m shook, flabbergasted. My day is ruined. I will not recover. @NHL please delete this



(via NHL IG)



📼👴🏼👵🏽 pic.twitter.com/GU69B5EkTa — ᴀʀᴅᴀ Öᴄᴀʟ (@Arda) April 6, 2023

History out West

After a disastrous opening act, the Seattle Kraken’s encore has gone swimmingly (no pun intended) as they clinched the first playoff berth in their club’s history on Thursday. This great call — and even better visual — from the broadcast booth puts into perspective what a roller coaster the first two years in the Emerald City have been, and what it means for the Kraken to be headed to the dance for the first time.

“From the depths of the standings in year one, to the base of that playoff mountain in year two.”@TheVoiceFitz & @HockeyDaveT leaving us speechless with last night’s call. 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/Pmepr4ODUm — x - Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) April 7, 2023

Milestone of the week

Sid the Kid isn’t exactly a kid anymore as he's set to conclude his age-35 season in the coming days with the Penguins' postseason hopes dwindling. With so much greatness behind him, however, it’s worth acknowledging the outstanding season he's put together this year, notching his record 18th straight point per game season last month. Then, with a goal against the Detroit Red Wing last week, Crosby became the fifth-ever — and sixth-fastest — player to hit the 1500-point mark, further cementing his status among the legends of NHL history.

THE 15TH PLAYER IN NHL HISTORY TO RECORD 1,500 POINTS!



With three points tonight, Sidney Crosby becomes the sixth-fastest player in NHL history to 1,500 points. pic.twitter.com/YiLcMtIfvw — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 8, 2023

Stat of the week

The Boston Bruins have made it. After nearly seven gruelling months, the President’s Trophy winners-to-be have reached the mountaintop, tying the 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning and 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings with 62 wins. They’ll also have three more shots at taking sole possession of the record with three games against lottery teams remaining on their schedule. We are witnessing history, folks. The only question is if they can sustain it into the postseason.

150 in the bag

Speaking of history, Connor McDavid became the first player since Mario Lemieux in 1996 to achieve the 150-point mark against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, putting him an astonishing 41 points ahead of any player not on the Edmonton Oilers. Draisaitl’s excellence this year may be overshadowed in some respects by McDavid’s herculean effort, but it’s hard to overlook just how dominant they’ve been, alongside Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, to form one of the most fearsome trios in recent NHL history.

A summit only six players have ever reached — Connor McDavid (@cmcdavid97) hit historic heights tonight with point No. 150. 🏔 pic.twitter.com/sTXev6gUB3 — NHL (@NHL) April 8, 2023

Shots shots shots!

The Anaheim Ducks are a nightmare. If you can think of a defensive metric, it’s almost a certainty that this year’s Ducks squad is at the bottom of it. Allowing an asinine 4.11 goals against per game while getting shelled in the process, Anaheim made history earlier this week, becoming the worst ever shot suppressing team in NHL history on Saturday in a 5-4 loss to the Arizona Coyotes.

The Ducks have done it.

The Coyotes now have 31 shots on goal.

Anaheim is the new team record holder for most shots on goal allowed in a single season. https://t.co/aNddmzaf1z — Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) April 8, 2023

Worst of the week

Jordan Binnington and Ryan Hartman have had their share of run-ins already this season, but after this baffling misplay by the Blues netminder, it might be time to retire this beef out of sheer embarrassment.

Ryan Hartman avoids a sliding Binnington and tallies into the open net for a wacky SHORTY!#mnwild pic.twitter.com/AXEN18y5oR — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) April 9, 2023

The finger wag is just so, so disrespectful. You love to see it.

Potty mouth

Going to an NHL game as a kid is always a treat, and getting to sit front row just inches away from your favourite stars is even more special. As it turns out, however, not every munchkin up against the glass is quite so enamoured by their hockey heroes. Take this young Minnesota Wild fan, who’s too busy giving the business to Jonathan Quick to remember that Mom and Dad are right beside her, and don’t appreciate the foul language she’s directing towards the future Hall-of-Famer.

You are never too young to chirp the opposing goaltender. 😂#MNWILD | #NHL pic.twitter.com/heRO724Tqv — Bally Sports North (@BallySportsNOR) April 4, 2023

Lord Farquaad, is that you?

Seth Jarvis bobblehead night sure seems like it was mighty popular in Raleigh last week, though the man of the hour seems to have had some notes for whoever was behind sculpting his likeness. With news that Shrek 5 is still on the way, Jarvis must’ve had it on his mind when he made this hilarious comment to fans while signing some gear.

For those wanting to know what Jarvy thought of his bobblehead 💀 pic.twitter.com/9mUCjjGZwh — x - Bek 😎 (@BekahPeed) April 5, 2023

Trending up: Florida Panthers

Winners of six straight, the Panthers are in the driver's seat with just a handful of games left on the schedule. Equipped with the likely Hart runner-up in Matthew Tkachuk, as well as a scorching hot goaltender, the Cats are a sneaky squad to watch if they’re able to punch their ticket, and could definitely do some damage if they catch their first-round opponent napping.

Despite borderline ineptitude between the pipes for the bulk of the season, the Panthers are sixth in the NHL in expected goal share and are one of just two teams to beat the Boston Bruins twice this season. Keep your eyes peeled if Florida does come away with the second wild card spot, because things could get weird quickly.

Trending down: Los Angeles Kings

It’s been a tale of two seasons for the Kings, who came into the All-Star break looking like paper tigers and have since been one of the league’s elite. Lately, however, things have reverted in the wrong direction in Hollywood, with Los Angeles ceding the second seed and home ice to the Edmonton Oilers and losing three straight in regulation. Even more frightening, the Kraken’s coinciding hot streak has Los Angeles hanging on to the third seed by a mere two points, though the Kraken has a game in hand and holds the tiebreaker. Things are going sideways at the wrong time and could spell an early exit if they aren’t straightened out fast.