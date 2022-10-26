Barry Trotz says coaching Canadian NHL team comes with 'different pressure'

Barry Trotz is considered by many to be the best coach not actively employed by an NHL team and the former Stanley Cup winner has some ideas on where he may end up next.

Trotz was fired by the New York Islanders after the 2021-22 season in a decision that was shocking to most insiders and analysts given he had steered the team to consecutive third-round playoff appearances in 2020 and '21. The 60-year-old is perhaps best known for winning the Stanley Cup with the Washington Capitals in 2018 and is regarded as a master defensive tactician.

Barry Trotz hasn't closed the door on returning to the NHL. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Given the summer to reflect on his next venture, Trotz spoke about the inherent pressure that would come with coaching a Canadian NHL side.

"I don't know if any coach that takes a job in Canada ever wants to deal with it," Trotz said Tuesday on The Cam & Strick Podcast.

“Original Six, for me, I have never coached an Original Six team. That would intrigue me ... those teams always intrigue you. But the Canadian teams — you're under the microscope. You sort of are in New York, too. I think it takes a special coach, special player, to play in Canada because there's a different pressure."

Trotz, who ranks third all-time with 914 wins in stops with the Nashville Predators, Capitals and Islanders, made it clear he’s not pursuing any job imminently.

"I think No. 1 is, I'm not quite there," Trotz said. "I think probably to get everything settled, I'm going to be into early December before I feel comfortable (that) I've got the family stuff in control and after that I'm probably going to have to take a little break, a week or two, to maybe go somewhere warm in the winter."

It’s too early to speculate on which jobs may become available, although the Vancouver Canucks’ dreadful start to the season has many speculating if Bruce Boudreau’s days with the club are numbered, thereby creating a potential availability. For the time being, this is all wishful thinking but Trotz would almost certainly get a call from a number of interested teams when jobs inevitably open mid-season.

