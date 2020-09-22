NHL awards: Voting results for Hart Trophy, Norris Trophy, Vezina Trophy, Calder Trophy

A breakdown of NHL awards with full voting results and some Flyers flavor originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The NHL announced the remaining major awards for the 2019-20 season ahead of Monday night's Game 2 in the 2020 Stanley Cup Final.

The Flyers did not have a finalist for the five awards below. Over a week ago, Sean Couturier won the Frank J. Selke Trophy, while Alain Vigneault was runner-up for the Jack Adams Award and Oskar Lindblom was a finalist for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

One Flyer did receive a couple of votes for an honor Monday night and another Flyer has the potential to be up for one in the future.

Let's take a look at the award winners with the full voting and some Flyers favor:

Hart Memorial Trophy

The Oilers' Leon Draisaitl won the Hart Memorial Trophy, which is awarded "to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team," an honor voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Fun facts

• The last Flyers player to win the Hart Trophy was Eric Lindros in 1994-95.

• During 2017-18, Claude Giroux finished fourth in the Hart voting after scoring the NHL's second-most points with 102.

James Norris Memorial Trophy

The Predators' Roman Josi won the James Norris Memorial Trophy, which is awarded "to the defenseman who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position," an honor voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Fun facts

• Ivan Provorov received two fifth-place votes. With Provorov only 23 years old, the Flyers hope their foundational piece will be in the conversation moving forward.

No Flyers defenseman has ever won the Norris Trophy.

• Josi had a 12-game point streak from Dec. 16-Jan. 9, the longest by any defenseman since Shayne Gostisbehere, who had a 15-game streak in 2015-16.

Vezina Trophy

The Jets' Connor Hellebuyck won the Vezina Trophy, which is awarded "to the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position," an honor voted on by NHL general managers.

Fun facts

• Carter Hart did not receive any votes. He's not a glaring omission (after all, it's just a few votes), but Hart did sport the NHL's eighth-best goals-against average at 2.42, better than Hellebuyck (2.57), Andrei Vasilevskiy (2.56), Jacob Markstrom (2.75), Robin Lehner (2.89), Jordan Binnington (2.56) and Tristan Jarry (2.43).

Hart also finished top 10 in wins. Similar to Provorov and the Norris Trophy, many expect Hart to be in the Vezina discussion down the road.

• The last Flyers player to win the Vezina Trophy was Ron Hextall in 1986-87. Bernie Parent won it twice.

Calder Memorial Trophy

The Avalanche's Cale Makar won the Calder Memorial Trophy, which is awarded "to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition," an honor voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Fun facts

• The Flyers played 11 rookies in 2019-20.

• No Flyers player has ever won the Calder Trophy.

Gostisbehere was the runner-up in 2015-16, losing out to Artemi Panarin and finishing ahead of Connor McDavid.

With that aforementioned 15-gamer, Gostisbehere still holds the longest point streak ever for a rookie defenseman.

Ted Lindsay Award

The Oilers' Draisaitl won the Ted Lindsay Award, which is awarded "to the most outstanding player in the NHL," an honor voted on by members of the NHLPA.

Fun facts

• The last Flyers player to win the Ted Lindsay Award was Lindros in 1994-95. Bob Clarke won it in 1972-73.