NHL Awards: Kraken's Matty Beniers headlines Calder Trophy nominees

The NHL announced the first set of 2022-23 award finalists on Tuesday, beginning with the Selke Trophy and Lady Byng Memorial Trophy.

Calder Trophy

Nominees: Matty Beniers (Kraken), Owen Power (Sabres), Stuart Skinner (Oilers)

Yahoo Sports' ballot: Matty Beniers, Owen Power, Matias Maccelli, Wyatt Johnston, Jake Sanderson

Beniers should be the runaway favorite to win the Calder Trophy. He's been in pole position all year and led all freshmen with 24 goals and 57 points in 80 games. Seattle led the NHL in goals scored at 5-on-5 and Beniers’ immersion was a central reason why the Kraken punched a ticket to the playoffs in their sophomore season.

Power may end up being the best player from this class when it’s all said and done, while Maccelli, Johnston and Sanderson are going to be long-term pieces of their franchise’s foreseeable future. But this was a two-man race where Power couldn’t close the gap.

Selke Trophy

Nominees: Patrice Bergeron (Bruins), Mitch Marner (Leafs), Nico Hischier (Devils)

Yahoo Sports' ballot: Patrice Bergeron, Mitch Marner, Nico Hischier, Jordan Staal, Mikael Backlund

Bergeron is the gold standard for all two-way forwards and he may have posted his single-best all-around campaign of his career at 37, while the Bruins soared above the rest of the league in the regular season.

Among forwards with at least 800 minutes of 5-on-5 ice time, Bergeron was on the ice for an NHL-low 18 goals against at even strength this season despite having the 10th most defensive zone starts. He also had an NHL-best 61.1 faceoff percentage while taking the second-most draws and played a key role on the Bruins' league-best penalty kill.

This is Bergeron's 12th nomination for the award, which he has won an NHL-record five times with the sixth likely being added to his trophy case this summer.

Marner has been a two-way dynamo the entire year and led the NHL in takeaways at 5-on-5 and all situations, headlining Toronto’s penalty kill.

Hischier, Staal and Backlund have been three of the best players at suppressing chances in the NHL. Staal and Bergeron are both top 10 in expected goals against per 60 at 5-on-5, Backlund ranks 28th, Hischier ranks 48th, while Marner ranks 112th, although that doesn’t take into account his penalty-killing excellence or quality of opponents faced.

Patrice Bergeron has won the Selke Trophy an NHL-record five times. (Photo by China Wong/NHLI via Getty Images)

Lady Byng Memorial Trophy

Nominees: Jack Hughes (Devils), Anze Kopitar (Kings), Brayden Point (Lightning)

Yahoo Sports' ballot: Anze Kopitar, Jack Hughes, Brayden Point, Joe Pavelski (Stars), Aleksander Barkov (Panthers)

