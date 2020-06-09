NHL Awards: Bobby Ryan, Oskar Lindblom among 2020 Masterton nominees

Now that the 2019-20 NHL regular season is officially over, it’s awards season.

Members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association were sent their ballots for the Hart, Norris, Calder, Lady Byng, and Selke Trophies, as well as the the NHL All-Star and All-Rookie Teams on Monday. (General managers vote for the Vezina Trophy and the NHL Broadcasters’ Association votes on the Jack Adams Award.)

The finalists and results will be announced at some point this summer on a date to be determined by the NHL.

On Monday, the PHWA announced the 31 nominees for the 2020 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. The award is given to the players “who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.”

The 31 nominees are selected by each PHWA chapter.

Anaheim Ducks: Ryan Miller

Arizona Coyotes: Conor Garland

Boston Bruins: Kevan Miller

Buffalo Sabres: Curtis Lazar

Calgary Flames: Mark Giordano

Carolina Hurricanes: James Reimer

Chicago Blackhawks: Corey Crawford

Colorado Avalanche: Ryan Graves

Columbus Blue Jackets: Nathan Gerbe

Dallas Stars: Stephen Johns

Detroit Red Wings: Robby Fabbri

Edmonton Oilers: Connor McDavid

Florida Panthers: Noel Acciari

Los Angeles Kings: Jonathan Quick

Minnesota Wild: Alex Stalock

Montreal Canadiens: Shea Weber

Nashville Predators: Jarred Tinordi

New Jersey Devils: Travis Zajac

New York Islanders: Thomas Hickey

New York Rangers: Henrik Lundqvist

Ottawa Senators: Bobby Ryan

Philadelphia Flyers: Oskar Lindblom

Pittsburgh Penguins: Evgeni Malkin

St. Louis Blues: Jay Bouwmeester

San Jose Sharks: Joe Thornton

Tampa Bay Lightning: Alex Killorn

Toronto Maple Leafs: Zach Hyman

Vancouver Canucks: Jacob Markstrom

Vegas Golden Knights: Shea Theodore

Washington Capitals: Michal Kempny

Winnipeg Jets: Mark Letestu

Story continues

Robin Lehner of the Rangers — sorry, Islanders — won the 2019 award after sharing his struggle with alcohol and mental illness.

There are a number of good cases to be made for players. Johns missed 22 months due to headaches and returned this season to play 17 games; Fabbri suffered two major knee injuries, returned, moved on to Detroit and had a nice season with 14 goals and 31 points; Bouwmeester suffered a cardiac event during a February game; Lindblom has not played for the Flyers since December as he fights Ewing sarcoma; and Ryan stepped away from the Senators to deal with an alcohol problem and netted a hat trick in his first home game back.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

NHL Awards: Bobby Ryan, Oskar Lindblom among 2020 Masterton nominees originally appeared on NBCSports.com