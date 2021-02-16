NHL announces three new changes to Bruins' schedule for 2020-21 season

NHL announces three new changes to Bruins' 2021 schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins schedule is very fluid as COVID-19 continues to force the NHL to postpone games.

The league has already postponed three of the Bruins' games in February, and three more changes were announced Tuesday.

Boston's matchup with the Devils at TD Garden originally scheduled for yesterday (Monday, Feb. 15) had already been postponed. The league has now officially moved that game to March 7 at 5 p.m. ET.

The Bruins' road game against the Washington Capitals scheduled for April 10 has been moved to April 11. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.

The March 7 home game versus the Philadelphia Flyers also will be moved, but the league has not revealed the new date at this time.

The Bruins have played 14 games -- one quarter of this 56-game shortened regular season -- and they sit atop the East Division with a 10-2-2 record.