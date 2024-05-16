NHL announces start time, TV info for Florida Panthers-Boston Bruins Game 6

The Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins have a puck drop time and television information for Game 6 of their Stanley Cup playoffs second-round series.

The NHL announced that game time on Friday at Boston’s TD Garden will be at 7 p.m. The game will be televised on TNT and truTV in addition to being streamed on MAX. It will be the first of two playoff games played that night, with Game 6 of the Dallas Stars-Colorado Avalanche series starting at 10 p.m.

The Panthers lead the best-of-7 series against the Bruins 3-2 and need just one more win to advance to the Eastern Conference final. Should Boston win on Friday, the winner-take-all Game 7 will take place Sunday at Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena.

Florida beat Boston in seven games last season in the first round of the playoffs on the way to the Stanley Cup Finals.

This postseason, Boston won the first game of the series 5-1 before Florida won Games 2-4 by respective scores of 6-1, 6-2 and 3-2. The Bruins kept their season alive with a 2-1 win in Game 5 on Tuesday.

The winner of the Panthers-Bruins series will face the winner of the New York Rangers-Carolina Hurricanes series. The Rangers have a 3-2 lead in the series, with Game 6 taking place on Thursday.

Recaps from the series so far

▪ Game 1: The Bruins scored goals on each of their final three shots of the second period and never looked back to beat the Panthers 5-1 at Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena.

Boston goaltender Jeremy Swayman made 38 saves, including stopping all 16 Panthers shots that came his way in the third period.

▪ Game 2: Aleksander Barkov had two goals and two assists, Sam Reinhart had four assists and Brandon Montour had three points as Florida blew out Boston 6-1 in a game that became contentious in the third period with 12 combined game misconducts.

▪ Game 3: The Panthers scored four times on the power play and held the Bruins to just 17 shots on goal in a 6-2 win at TD Garden to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

▪ Game 4: The Panthers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 in Game 4 to take a 3-1 lead in the series. Anton Lundell, Sam Bennett and Aleksander Barkov scored for Florida, and Sergei Bobrovsky was perfect in the final two periods after giving up a pair of goals in the first.

▪ Game 5:The Panthers’ couldn’t finish off the Boston Bruins in the first series-clinching opportunity of their second-round Stanley Cup playoffs series, falling 2-1 in Game 5. Morgan Geekie and Charlie McAvoy scored for Boston, with McAvoy’s goal at 10:25 of the second period serving as the game winner. The Panthers challenged for goaltender interference, but the call was upheld.

Even in loss, Panthers’ Sam Reinhart did ’freakishly good things’ in Game 5 vs Bruins