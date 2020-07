NHL announces full schedule for 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers

Now that the NHL’s Return to Play plan has been approved by both sides, it’s time to focus on the games. The 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers will begin on Saturday, Aug. 1 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto.

The top four teams in both conference will play a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The Stanley Cup Qualifiers will be best-of-5 series with the losing teams being entered into Phase 2 of the NHL Draft Lottery.

Below is a full schedule of both the round-robin and the Stanley Cup Qualifiers. Television information and start times will be announced at a later date.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Place)

Round-robin

Sunday, Aug. 2: Flyers vs. Bruins

Monday, Aug. 3: Capitals vs. Lightning

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Lightning vs. Bruins

Thursday, Aug. 6: Capitals vs. Flyers

Saturday, Aug. 8: Bruins vs. Capitals

Sunday, Aug. 9: Flyers vs. Lightning

(5) Pittsburgh Penguins vs. (12) Montreal Canadiens

Saturday, Aug. 1: Canadiens vs. Penguins

Monday, Aug. 3: Canadiens vs. Penguins

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Penguins vs. Canadiens

Friday, Aug. 7: Penguins vs. Canadiens*

Saturday, Aug. 8: Penguins vs. Canadiens*

(6) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (11) New York Rangers

Saturday, Aug. 1: Rangers vs. Hurricanes

Monday, Aug. 3: Rangers vs. Hurricanes

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Hurricanes vs. Rangers

Thursday, Aug. 6: Hurricanes vs. Rangers*

Saturday, Aug. 8: Rangers vs. Hurricanes*

(7) New York Islanders vs. (10) Florida Panthers

Saturday, Aug. 1: Panthers vs. Islanders

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Panthers vs. Islanders

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Islanders vs. Panthers

Friday, Aug. 7: Islanders vs. Panthers*

Sunday, Aug. 9: Panthers vs. Islanders*

(8) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (9) Columbus Blue Jackets

Sunday, Aug. 2: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs

Thursday, Aug. 6: Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets

Friday, Aug. 7: Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets*

Sunday, Aug. 9: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs*

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place)

Round-Robin for Seeding

Sunday, Aug. 2: Blues vs. Avalanche

Monday, Aug. 3: Stars vs. Golden Knights

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Avalanche vs. Stars

Thursday, Aug. 6: Golden Knights vs. Blues

Saturday, Aug. 8: Golden Knights vs. Avalanche

Sunday, Aug. 9: Stars vs. Blues

(5) Edmonton Oilers vs. (12) Chicago Blackhawks

Saturday, Aug. 1: Blackhawks vs. Oilers

Monday, Aug. 3: Blackhawks vs. Oilers

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Oilers vs. Blackhawks

Friday, Aug. 7: Oilers vs. Blackhawks*

Saturday, Aug. 8: Blackhawks vs. Oilers*

(6) Nashville Predators vs. (11) Arizona Coyotes

Sunday, Aug. 2: Coyotes vs. Predators

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Coyotes vs. Predators

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Predators vs. Coyotes

Friday, Aug. 7: Predators vs. Coyotes*

Sunday, Aug. 9: Coyotes vs. Predators*

(7) Vancouver Canucks vs. (10) Minnesota Wild

Sunday, Aug. 2: Wild vs. Canucks

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Wild vs. Canucks

Thursday, Aug. 6: Canucks vs. Wild

Friday, Aug. 7: Canucks vs. Wild*

Sunday, Aug. 9: Wild vs. Canucks*

(8) Calgary Flames vs. (9) Winnipeg Jets

Saturday, Aug. 1: Jets vs. Flames

Monday, Aug. 3: Jets vs. Flames

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Flames vs. Jets

Thursday, Aug. 6: Flames vs. Jets*

Saturday, Aug. 8: Jets vs. Flames*

* – if necessary

